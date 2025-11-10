Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has been named the number one most sustainable company on Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) prestigious list of the 50 Most Sustainable Companies for 2025.

"This recognition underscores Eaton's commitment to leveraging sustainability into a powerful engine for growth and innovation," said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Sustainability isn't just the right thing to do; it's a smart business decision that allows us to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."

The 50 stocks on IBD's list highlight companies that pair strong climate management scores from Morningstar Sustainalytics with top-tier technical and fundamental ratings from IBD, positioning them as attractive choices for investors focused on the climate transition.

Eaton has continued to progress on its sustainability journey, recently reporting 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2018, 83% of manufacturing sites certified as zero waste to landfill and $1.7 billion invested in R&D aligned with Eaton's Positive Impact Framework since 2020 to solve our customers' most pressing power management challenges. The company also recently updated its long-term targets, with a new commitment aiming to become net zero in its operations by 2050.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

