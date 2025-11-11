RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Bimergen's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 11

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with Bimergen Energy Corporation (OTCQB:BESS) ("Bimergen"), a developer of utility-scale battery energy storage projects and an independent power provider, on November 11, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will feature Bimergen's Executive Chairman Benjamin Tran and co-CEOs and Directors Robert J. Brilon and Cole W. Johnson. Attendees will gain insights into Bimergen's expanding portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects designed to meet surging U.S. electricity demand. Bimergen currently controls 23 development-stage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of planned capacity across key power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, and MISO. Bimergen's leadership will outline the company's strategy of advancing its development projects, securing long-term offtake agreements with institutional counterparties, and monetizing up to 50% of project CapEx through federal investment tax credits. With expected annual revenues of up to $400 million from its current development pipeline and strong industry tailwinds from electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven data center growth, Bimergen is positioned as a next-generation independent power producer driving the future of grid reliability.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BESS/83474121926

Questions can be pre-submitted to BESS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB:BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on capitalizing on the demand for grid reliability and reducing energy price volatility. Bimergen partners with institutional investors to finance, construct, and operate energy storage facilities under long-term offtake agreements that ensure stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, visit www.bimergen.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com

