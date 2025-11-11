

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 650.798 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for 3.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped an annual 4.5 percent to 571.866 trillion yen - up from 4.2 percent in September.



Lending from trusts was up 1.5 percent at 78.931 trillion yen - up from 1.3 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks jumped 27.0 percent on year to 6.476 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News