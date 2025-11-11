

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$110.69 million, or -$1.44 per share. This compares with -$26.58 million, or -$0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$36.28 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to $70.22 million from $81.01 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$110.69 Mln. vs. -$26.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.44 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Revenue: $70.22 Mln vs. $81.01 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $60 Mln - $65 Mln



