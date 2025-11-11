

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F,HFG.DE) announced that it has strongly refuted the claims made in the Grizzly Research report published on November 6, 2025. The company asserts that the report misrepresents HelloFresh Group's performance, governance, and strategic outlook through selective and incoherent arguments designed to support a predetermined narrative.



HelloFresh emphasizes that the report omits key context and publicly available information, leading to conclusions that lack factual support. Many of the allegations are speculative and, in some cases, directly contradicted by the company's public filings and disclosures.



The company stands by its transparent governance structures, clear disclosures, and leadership incentives that are aligned with long-term shareholder value.



HelloFresh maintains that it operates with integrity and prudence, and has nothing to hide. Notably, the company was never contacted by Grizzly Research prior to the report's publication, denying it the opportunity to respond to the misleading claims.



