Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-powered healthcare and specialty pharma, today announced two major milestones in its sustainability journey, underscoring its commitment to transparency, responsible operations, and ESG leadership.

Cosmo's 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment has been upgraded to the 67th percentile, a significant improvement from last year's 55th percentile. This advancement positions Cosmo among the top performers in its industry and reflects the Company's continuous progress in integrating sustainability across governance, environment, and social impact.

In parallel, Cosmo SpA, the Group's Italian manufacturing subsidiary, has been awarded an EcoVadis Bronze Medal for sustainable manufacturing, achieving an overall score of 64/100 and ranking above 71 percent of all rated companies. The award recognizes Cosmo's strong performance in environmental management, ethics, and supply-chain sustainability.

To further strengthen responsible sourcing, Cosmo has partnered with EcoVadis, a global leader in sustainability ratings, to evaluate its suppliers across environmental, social, ethical, and procurement standards. This initiative enhances supply-chain transparency, risk management, and supplier engagement to drive continuous improvement across the Group.

"This progress reflects our determination to lead with purpose," said Niall Donnelly, EVP Corporate Governance & Chief Sustainability Officer at Cosmo."We are embedding ESG into everything we do, from responsible sourcing to transparent disclosure; and will continue to raise the bar to create lasting value for patients, partners, and the planet."

Cosmo continues to strengthen its ESG framework in alignment with TCFD and CSRD standards and will publish its 2025 ESG Report in early March 2026. More information about ESG at Cosmo can also be found at www.cosmopharma.com/company/sustainability.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Financial calendar

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom

Berenberg European Conference, Windsor, United Kingdom

ODDO BHF Forum, Lyon, France

2025 FY results, Annual report and ESG Report November 19, 2025

December 3, 2025

January 8-9, 2026

Week of March 9, 2026

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273967

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.