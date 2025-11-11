

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy strengthened further in October to the highest level in nineteen months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 49.1 in October from 47.1 in September. The expected score was 47.5.



However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism.



Household-related activities rose by 2.1 points to 49.1, and the corporate activity-related measures climbed by 2.7 points to 50.7 amid a strong expansion in the non-manufacturing sector.



The outlook index that signals future activity improves to a 27-month high of 53.1 from 48.5 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions remained optimistic.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News