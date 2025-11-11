

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (RL2.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY118.340 billion, or JPY253.74 per share. This compares with JPY109.460 billion, or JPY230.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to JPY532.243 billion from JPY539.574 billion last year.



Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY118.340 Bln. vs. JPY109.460 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY253.74 vs. JPY230.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY532.243 Bln vs. JPY539.574 Bln last year.



