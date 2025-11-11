

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEXON Co., Ltd. (7NX.F) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY81.195 billion, or JPY per share. This compares with JPY102.819 billion, or JPY122.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to JPY351.503 billion from JPY366.485 billion last year.



NEXON Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



