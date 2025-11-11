

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) reported Tuesday lower earnings in the first nine months of 2025, amid nearly flat revenues and weak contracts. Further, the company confirmed forecast for fiscal 2025.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect a stable contract base and service revenue at the previous year's level of 3.303 billion euros.



EBITDA is still expected to decline to approximately 545 million euros from last year's 590.8 million euros, due to a lower EBITDA in the Access segment, which is expected to reach around 810 million euros, down from 856.1 million euros a year ago.



In the first nine months, earnings per share fell 43.2 percent to 0.63 euro from last year's 1.11 euros.



Adjusted earnings per share, excluding the impact of PPA write-downs, amounted to 0.86 euro, compared to 1.28 euros a year ago.



EBIT declined 39 percent to 175.4 million euros from 287.5 million euros last year, due to lower EBITDA and increased depreciation and amortization, particularly as a result of the growing number of antenna sites in the 1&1 mobile network.



Overall, EBITDA declined 11.5 percent to 409.8 million euros from prior year's 463.0 million euros, due to higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network as planned.



Revenue reached 3.016 billion euros, nearly same as the prior year level of 3.017 billion euros. While high-margin service revenue was slightly above the previous year's level, low-margin hardware sales remained slightly below.



1&1 AG recorded a decline of 50,000 contracts or 0.3 percent to 16.34 million customer contracts in the first nine months from 16.39 million contracts a year ago.



