Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Issues Investor Update Highlighting Continued Revenue Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Global Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today released an Investor Update detailing key developments across its financial performance, technology platforms, and international footprint as the company continues to expand its presence in the global proof economy.

Datavault's recent progress reflects its commitment to creating measurable shareholder value through innovation, partnerships, and verified growth. The following highlights summarize milestones achieved and ongoing initiatives through the fourth quarter of 2025 and into 2026.

Capital & Financial Outlook

Q2 2025 recognized revenue: $1.7 million, representing a roughly 467% year-over-year growth from Q2 2024.

$1.7 million, representing a roughly 467% year-over-year growth from Q2 2024. 2026 guidance: Targeting $40 million -$50 million in annual revenue driven by acoustic and data science divisions.

Targeting $40 million -$50 million in annual revenue driven by acoustic and data science divisions. Financing: Secured a $150M strategic investment agreement with Scilex Holdings to close upon shareholder approval.

Secured a $150M strategic investment agreement with Scilex Holdings to close upon shareholder approval. Liquidity: Filed a Form S-3 shelf registration to enhance flexibility and support capital market infrastructure.

Strategic Partnerships & Licensing

Korea Aerospace University (KAU): MOU signed for digital pilot credentialing, simulation, and aerospace innovation using quantum and digital twin technology.

MOU signed for digital pilot credentialing, simulation, and aerospace innovation using quantum and digital twin technology. Top-Tier Collaboration: Multimillion-dollar resource commitment providing engineering, quantum, and go-to-market support for platform acceleration.

Multimillion-dollar resource commitment providing engineering, quantum, and go-to-market support for platform acceleration. Burke Products: Tier-1 defense partnership integrating Datavault's technologies into mission-critical aerospace and defense applications.

Tier-1 defense partnership integrating Datavault's technologies into mission-critical aerospace and defense applications. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX): Exclusive $10 million worldwide license to tokenize and monetize genomic, DNA, and therapeutic data assets.

Exclusive $10 million worldwide license to tokenize and monetize genomic, DNA, and therapeutic data assets. Founded comedic copyright and data exchange: Launching at Rodney's Comedy Club, where Datavault AI will deploy its VerifyU credentialing platform, Joke Token blockchain rewards system, and ADIO® data-over-sound technology across a live entertainment environment. The activation will also showcase the company's hologram product suite, DVHolo, powered by ADIO® and developed in collaboration with leading industry partners.

Technology & Product Development

VerifyU Platform: Launched to address identity and credential verification challenges using blockchain and AI.

Launched to address identity and credential verification challenges using blockchain and AI. AI Agents (DataScore®, DataValue®): Deployed with top-tier industry players for enterprise data valuation and monetization workflows.

Deployed with top-tier industry players for enterprise data valuation and monetization workflows. SyncIN Audio QR Acquisition: Adds patented audio-triggered data-capture technology to Datavault's product portfolio.

Adds patented audio-triggered data-capture technology to Datavault's product portfolio. Independent Exchanges: Information Data Exchange®, NIL Exchange®, and related marketplaces incorporated and advancing toward activation.

Market Positioning & Brand Momentum

Coverage by global financial outlets has positioned Datavault as a frontrunner in the "AI + Web3" data monetization sector.

has positioned Datavault as a frontrunner in the "AI + Web3" data monetization sector. X Club Launch: Collaboration with Nature's Miracle Holdings and Harrison Global to connect global XRP community members through blockchain-based payments and engagement.

Exchanges Update

Regulatory and operational progress continues for Datavault's family of independent exchanges.

Initial tokenization of real world assets (RWA) begins in the 4th quarter 2025

Acoustic Science Division

Division expansion focuses on monetizing sound and spatial data through AI and acoustic analytics.

WiSA-integrated products are positioned to open new commercial channels in audio, media, and consumer electronics.

Events & Global Footprint

Dream Bowl 2026: Announced Dream Bowl Coin distribution, which is targeted by year-end, developed in partnership with Scilex Holding Company.

Announced Dream Bowl Coin distribution, which is targeted by year-end, developed in partnership with Scilex Holding Company. Korea Showcase: Demonstration of Datavault's ADIO technology and international partner engagement.

Demonstration of Datavault's ADIO technology and international partner engagement. Global Presence: Pennsylvania world headquarters provides direct access to New York City and Washington, D.C.

Pennsylvania world headquarters provides direct access to New York City and Washington, D.C. Active sales and outreach across Zurich, London, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and U.S. markets including Atlanta (data monetization) and Portland (acoustic monetization).

Execution, Expansion, and Proof in Motion

Datavault AI's trajectory through 2025 and into 2026 reflects a company that is not chasing hype but building infrastructure. Each milestone, from world class engineering support to the expansion of the acoustic science division and the creation of independent data exchanges, strengthens the foundation of a scalable, global enterprise.

The company's core platforms in data monetization, credential verification, and AI-powered analytics continue to attract new industries that demand measurable performance and trusted results. With commercial pipelines growing across North America, Europe, and Asia, Datavault is converting technology into traction and partnerships into recurring value.

The company emphasizes that these achievements represent more than quarterly progress. They form the blueprint of a durable, proof-based economy built on authenticity and transparency.

"Our mission has always been to build the operating system for verified data in the proof economy," said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI Inc. "Every partnership, every platform, and every 8-K we file tells the same story: momentum backed by measurable results. We are executing across multiple industries at once, transforming how value is created and trusted in the digital age. The opportunities in front of us are real, and our focus remains fixed on turning innovation into revenue and proof into performance."

Datavault AI continues to move from vision to validation, expanding technology, strengthening partnerships, and building the architecture of tomorrow's digitally verified economy.

At Datavault, proof is not just the outcome. It is the product.

Datavault AI will present live, pre-market on Monday, November 17, 2025, discussing quarterly performance and operational updates.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI's financial outlook and revenue targets, including 2026 guidance of $40 million to $50 million, its partnerships with Scilex Holding Company, Burke Products, and Korea Aerospace University, the development and commercialization of its VerifyU, DataScore, DataValue, DVHOLO, and ADIO technologies, the continued growth of its acoustic science division and WiSA-related integrations, the progress of its independent exchanges, including Information Data Exchange® and NIL Exchange®, the planned Dream Bowl 2026 event and potential Dream Bowl Coin distribution, the expansion of its sales and operational footprint across global markets, and other strategic, technological, and commercialization initiatives.

These statements also include references to Datavault AI's partnerships and collaborations with third parties, the size of the economic opportunities to Datavault AI under the partnerships and collaborations, the potential for Datavault AI to expand its VerifyU credentialing platform and ADIO engagement technology beyond academia and enterprise into entertainment and nightlife, Datavault AI's business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, the current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance and related market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; the ability of Datavault AI to achieve the benefits of the transactions contemplated pursuant to its partnerships and collaborations, including future financial and operating results; risk regarding the potential distribution of a meme coin; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the company's partnerships and collaborations; the risk that the company's partnerships and collaborations disrupt current plans and operations; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual-property risks; risks related to the execution of new partnerships and licensing agreements, including those with IBM, Scilex Holding Company, Burke Products, and Korea Aerospace University; risks associated with commercialization of Datavault AI's exchanges and acoustic-science initiatives; and risks related to market reception of events and tokens such as the Dream Bowl Coin.

There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

