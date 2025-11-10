Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.: CVG Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter sales of $152 million, EPS of $(0.20), Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million

Returns to growth in Global Electrical Solutions segment

Updates full year 2025 guidance

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (Results from Continuing Operations; compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

Revenues of $152.5 million, down 11.2%, primarily due to softening in North American demand.

Operating loss of $1.1 million, flat compared to operating loss of $1.1 million. Adjusted operating income of $1.6 million, compared to adjusted operating loss of $0.4 million. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to improved gross margin performance and lower SG&A expenses.

Net loss from continuing operations of $6.8 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million, up 7.0%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0%, up from 2.5%.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the face of ongoing lower demand in our key Construction, Agriculture, and Class 8 truck end markets, we were pleased with the resilience seen in our third quarter results. We continued to benefit from our operational efficiency improvement and right sizing our manufacturing footprint and enterprise structural cost, evidenced by the continued sequential expansion in our adjusted gross margin in the quarter, despite the lower demand environment. Furthermore, as part of our efforts to preserve margins and position CVG for an eventual end market recovery, we remain focused on reducing SG&A expenses, and we have made demonstrable progress with customers as it relates to mitigating tariff impacts. I want to sincerely thank every member of the CVG team for their commitment, resilience, and focus on execution."

Mr. Ray continued, "We are encouraged by the continued improvement in Global Electrical Systems segment performance, which returned to year-over-year revenue growth in third quarter, driven by new business wins outside of the Construction and Agriculture end markets, which continue to see lower demand. This segment also saw continued margin expansion year-over-year. In addition, our Global Seating segment expanded margins, as we see the benefits of our operational efficiency improvements, even in a softer demand environment. Our North American-focused Trim Systems and Components segment continues to see weakness as Class 8 production declines year-over year. However, we are taking proactive actions to improve profitability in the face of lower production levels. As an organization, we remain laser-focused on the levers we can control to improve financial performance, drive operational efficiency, and while continuing to launch previously won new customer programs across all segments to best position CVG for the future."

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are encouraged by our margin performance in the quarter, particularly against a difficult demand backdrop. We continue to optimize our operations to account for individual end market outlooks, particularly in the North American Class 8 truck market. While softer orders led to an inventory increase in the third quarter, we expect to reduce working capital in the fourth quarter. We remain focused on cash generation, with an expectation to drive at least $30 million in free cash flow for the full fiscal year. Continued free cash generation and debt paydown remain our near-term focus areas as we look to drive further cost reductions and improve overall operational efficiency."

Third Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Third Quarter 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 152.5 $ 171.8 $ (19.3 ) (11.2 )% Gross profit $ 16.0 $ 16.4 $ (0.4 ) (2.4 )% Gross margin 10.5 % 9.5 % Adjusted gross profit1 $ 18.4 $ 19.9 $ (1.5 ) (7.5 )% Adjusted gross margin1 12.1 % 11.6 % Operating income $ (1.1 ) $ (1.1 ) $ - - % Operating margin (0.7 )% (0.6 )% Adjusted operating income1 $ 1.6 $ (0.4 ) $ 2.0 NM2 Adjusted operating margin1 1.0 % (0.2 )% Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (6.8 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (5.9 ) NM2 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations1 $ (4.6 ) $ (0.4 ) $ (4.2 ) NM2 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) NM2 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted1 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) NM2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 4.6 $ 4.3 $ 0.3 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 3.0 % 2.5 % 1See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation 2Not meaningful

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter 2025 revenues were $152.5 million, compared to $171.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 11.2%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand, primarily in the Global Seating and Trim Systems & Components segments.

Operating loss in the third quarter 2025 was flat compared to the prior year period at $1.1 million. Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.6 million, compared to loss of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to improved gross margin performance and lower SG&A expenses.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $4.1 million and $2.4 million for the third quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively, due to higher interest rates.

Net loss from continuing operations was $6.8 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2025 compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Third quarter 2025 adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $4.6 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

On September 30, 2025, the Company had $20.2 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and $4.2 million outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $31.3 million of cash and $96.5 million of availability from the credit facilities (subject to customary borrowing base and other conditions), resulting in total liquidity of $127.8 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Global Seating Segment

Revenues were $68.7 million compared to $76.6 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 10.4%, due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.

Operating income was $1.4 million, compared to loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of $2.9 million, driven by improved gross margin performance and lower SG&A expenses. Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.9 million compared to loss of $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Global Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $49.5 million compared to $46.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.9%, primarily as a result of ramping new business wins.

Operating income was $0.8 million compared to loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of $2.3 million. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to higher sales volumes. Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.4 million compared to loss of $0.2 million in the prior year period.

Trim Systems and Components Segment

Revenues were $34.3 million compared to $48.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 29.2%, primarily due to lower sales volume.

Operating loss was $0.9 million compared to an operating income of $5.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower demand and a gain on a facility sale in the prior period. Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating loss was $0.3 million compared to income of $4.1 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG updated the Company's outlook for the full year 2025, based on current market conditions:

Metric Prior 2025 Outlook ($ millions) 2025 Outlook ($ millions) Net Sales $650 - $670 $640 - $650 Adjusted EBITDA $21 - $25 $17 - $19 Free Cash Flow > $30 > $30

This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 239,000 units, down 28% versus the 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds of 332,372 units and down 5% from the time of our second quarter 2025 earnings release, when ACT Research was forecasting 252,000 units for 2025 North American Class 8 truck production.

Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-15% in 2025. However, we expect the contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle market. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(1)

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 152,489 $ 171,772 $ 494,240 $ 560,063 Cost of revenues 136,446 155,351 440,875 500,019 Gross profit 16,043 16,421 53,365 60,044 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,104 17,481 52,222 55,531 Operating income (loss) (1,061 ) (1,060 ) 1,143 4,513 Other (income) expense 1,004 (1,033 ) 1,358 (615 ) Interest expense 4,068 2,371 8,862 6,974 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 460 - Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (6,133 ) (2,398 ) (9,537 ) (1,846 ) Provision for income taxes 687 (1,515 ) 4,527 (1,110 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (6,820 ) $ (883 ) $ (14,064 ) $ (736 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (260 ) 10,397 (2,088 ) 11,588 Net income (loss) (7,080 ) 9,514 (16,152 ) 10,852 Basic earnings (loss) per share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.02 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.35 Diluted earnings (loss) per share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.02 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,885 33,458 33,793 33,392 Diluted 33,885 33,458 33,793 33,392

(1) The operating results related to the cab structures business and Industrial Automation business have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash $ 31,326 $ 26,630 Accounts receivable, net 90,568 118,683 Inventories 123,054 128,224 Other current assets 31,057 29,763 Total current assets 276,005 303,300 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,127 68,861 Intangible assets, net 3,492 3,918 Deferred income taxes 11,969 11,084 Other assets, net 42,672 37,410 Total assets $ 400,265 $ 424,573 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,050 $ 77,002 Accrued liabilities and other 40,218 40,358 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 5,157 8,438 Total current liabilities 112,425 125,798 Long-term debt 107,264 127,062 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 8,765 8,143 Other long-term liabilities 35,284 27,978 Total liabilities $ 263,738 $ 288,981 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 340 337 Treasury stock (16,570 ) (16,468 ) Additional paid-in capital 271,905 269,117 Retained deficit (90,204 ) (74,051 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,944 ) (43,343 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,527 135,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 400,265 $ 424,573

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 68,707 $ 76,643 $ 49,491 $ 46,714 $ 34,291 $ 48,415 $ - $ - $ 152,489 $ 171,772 Gross profit (loss) 8,516 7,719 5,321 2,993 2,206 5,709 - - 16,043 16,421 Selling, general & administrative expenses1 7,108 9,259 4,483 4,468 3,136 262 2,377 3,492 17,104 17,481 Operating income (loss) $ 1,408 $ (1,540 ) $ 838 $ (1,475 ) $ (930 ) $ 5,447 $ (2,377 ) $ (3,492 ) $ (1,061 ) $ (1,060 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 216,574 $ 239,844 $ 153,527 $ 159,079 $ 124,139 $ 161,140 $ - $ - $ 494,240 $ 560,063 Gross profit (loss) 27,537 28,983 15,222 11,802 10,606 19,259 - - 53,365 60,044 Selling, general & administrative expenses 1 21,092 25,628 14,260 13,373 10,083 7,285 6,787 9,245 52,222 55,531 Operating income (loss) $ 6,445 $ 3,355 $ 962 $ (1,571 ) $ 523 $ 11,974 $ (6,787 ) $ (9,245 ) $ 1,143 $ 4,513

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses include a gain on the sale of a building of $3.5 million in the Trim Systems and Components segment.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Gross profit $ 16,043 $ 16,421 $ 53,365 $ 60,044 Restructuring 2,375 3,518 4,016 8,618 Adjusted gross profit $ 18,418 $ 19,939 $ 57,381 $ 68,662 % of revenues 12.1 % 11.6 % 11.6 % 12.3 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating income $ (1,061 ) $ (1,060 ) $ 1,143 $ 4,513 Restructuring 2,703 4,217 4,545 9,769 Gain on sale of fixed assets - (3,544 ) - (3,544 ) Total operating income adjustments 2,703 673 4,545 6,225 Adjusted operating income $ 1,642 $ (387 ) $ 5,688 $ 10,738 % of revenues 1.1 % (0.2 )% 1.2 % 1.9 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (6,820 ) $ (883 ) $ (14,064 ) $ (736 ) Operating income adjustments 2,703 673 4,545 6,225 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 460 - Warrant fair value adjustment 275 - 275 - Adjusted provision for income taxes1 (745 ) (168 ) (1,320 ) (1,556 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (4,587 ) $ (378 ) $ (10,104 ) $ 3,933 Diluted EPS $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.14 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.12

1.Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (6,820 ) $ (883 ) $ (14,064 ) $ (736 ) Interest expense 4,068 2,371 8,862 6,974 Provision for income taxes 687 (1,515 ) 4,527 (1,110 ) Depreciation expense 3,588 3,562 10,540 10,438 Amortization expense 141 140 424 463 EBITDA $ 1,664 $ 3,675 $ 10,289 $ 16,029 % of revenues 1.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.9 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 2,703 $ 4,217 $ 4,545 $ 9,769 Gain on sale of fixed assets - (3,544 ) - (3,544 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 460 - Warrant fair value adjustment 275 - 275 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,642 $ 4,348 $ 15,569 $ 22,254 % of revenues 3.0 % 2.5 % 3.2 % 4.0 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 1,408 $ 838 $ (930 ) $ (2,377 ) $ (1,061 ) Restructuring 1,534 549 619 - 2,702 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,942 $ 1,387 $ (311 ) $ (2,377 ) $ 1,641 % of revenues 4.3 % 2.8 % (0.9 )% 1.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 6,445 $ 962 $ 523 $ (6,787 ) $ 1,143 Restructuring 1,892 1,618 907 127 4,544 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,337 $ 2,580 $ 1,430 $ (6,660 ) $ 5,687 % of revenues 3.8 % 1.7 % 1.2 % 1.2 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ (1,540 ) $ (1,475 ) $ 5,447 $ (3,492 ) $ (1,060 ) Restructuring 778 1,275 2,164 - 4,217 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - (3,544 ) - (3,544 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (762 ) $ (200 ) $ 4,067 $ (3,492 ) $ (387 ) % of revenues (1.0 )% (0.4 )% 8.4 % (0.2 )%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems and Components Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 3,355 $ (1,571 ) $ 11,974 $ (9,245 ) $ 4,513 Restructuring 1,585 3,745 4,268 171 9,769 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - (3,544 ) - (3,544 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,940 $ 2,174 $ 12,698 $ (9,074 ) $ 10,738 % of revenues 2.1 % 1.4 % 7.9 % 1.9 %

The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Cash flows from operating activities $ (1,686 ) $ (4,190 ) $ 32,049 $ (2,268 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,818 ) (2,877 ) (7,089 ) (13,709 ) Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment 58 4,455 58 4,455 Proceeds from sale of business - 19,760 - 22,960 Free cash flow from continuing operations $ (3,446 ) $ 17,148 $ 25,018 $ 11,438 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Cash flows from operating activities $ - $ (12,877 ) $ 306 $ (4,567 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment - (404 ) - (838 ) Free cash flow from discontinued operations $ - $ (13,281 ) $ 306 $ (5,405 ) TOTAL COMPANY Cash flows from operating activities $ (1,686 ) $ (17,067 ) $ 32,355 $ (6,835 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,818 ) (3,281 ) (7,089 ) (14,547 ) Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment 58 4,455 58 4,455 Proceeds from sale of business - 19,760 - 22,960 Free cash flow $ (3,446 ) $ 3,867 $ 25,324 $ 6,033

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.