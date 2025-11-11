Anzeige
Ericsson announces change to the Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces that Moti Gyamlani will step down from his role as Senior Vice President and Head of Group Function Global Operations as of January 12, 2026, and remain at Ericsson for a transition period.

Moti Gyamlani has been with the company since 2019 and has served on Ericsson's Executive Team since 2022. A transition plan is underway where the Group structure is simplified and where functions are moved closer to the business.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "Moti has done major work in digitally transforming the Company. He has played an important role in simplifying and streamlining our processes and built world class functions, including in shared services and sourcing. I'm grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavor."

Moti Gyamlani says: "After almost seven incredible years at Ericsson, I will now pursue entrepreneurship. It's been an exceptional learning experience to run core operating functions and drive digital and AI transformation for an iconic company like Ericsson. I will be following Ericsson as it continues to execute on the strategy to strengthen its product, market, and operational leadership."

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

