

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in October, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in October, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.



The slowdown in inflation was partly driven by clothing prices, which grew only 0.4 percent versus a 2.7 percent increase in September. Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated to 4.3 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a stable rate of 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, as estimated.



Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation held steady at 3.0 percent in October, confirming the flash data.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News