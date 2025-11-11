Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Confirms Copper Creek Mineralized Zone

-2025 campaign reinforces Copper Creek as potential continuity of nested porphyry model

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce that during 2025, Star Copper advanced the Copper Creek satellite target located 2.5 km southeast of Star Main from concept to drill-ready (see Figure 1).

Figure 1-Copper Creek LF Oblique View Annotated. Star Copper 2025

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes "Collectively, the 2025 campaign mapping, soils sampling and first drill hole confirms continuity with historic copper mineralization and meaningfully advances Copper Creek toward identifying the porphyry-style source driving the drainage-scale anomalies. The drilling data significantly increases the overall scope of our Star Project and offers intriguing early indications of a regional large scale copper deposit. We are compiling results from the 2025 fieldwork and look forward to reporting the assay results from drill hole CC-25-001 as well as the related sampling which is sure to have an interesting and potentially very positive impact on our plans for 2026 with the aim to extend confirmatory drilling on the Copper Creek target."

During the 2025 campaign, work at the Copper Creek target included establishing trail access from Star Main, completing a 32-sample soil grid over a strong IP chargeability high in the upper Copper Creek drainage, and detailed mapping with 36 rock samples within the Copper Creek gully system (see Figure 2)

Figure 2-Copper Creek Plan Map Nov update. Star Copper 2025

The program culminated in the first modern drill test identified as CC-25-001 (341181E, 6456422N, 902 m ASL; azimuth 262°, dip -45°; total depth 151 m). This initial hole was drilled west to evaluate and characterized copper-gold mineralization reported in 1970s drilling (ARIS 80026) within a wider 550 m × 1,000 m Cu- and Au-in-soil anomaly.

Drill hole CC-25-001 intersected sequences of heavily fractured and sheared andesite lithic tuffs and dark, cherty laminated sediments, with common brecciation and zones of intense chlorite-epidote alteration (see Figure 3). As evidenced by the core photos below, the company is extremely confident that it has confirmed a new system of mineralization 2.5km away from the Star Main zone. The drill results set the stage for the 2026 campaign where the Company has already accessed the northern geophysical target in order to plan additional drilling to build out the overall project scope.

Figure 3-Copper Creek Drill Hole CC-25-001 @ 84.80 - 84.95m. Star Copper 2025

Chalcopyrite was observed in discrete intervals as quartz-epidote vein material and as semi-massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite associated with shear zones (see figure 4).

Figure 4-Copper Creek Drill Hole CC-25-001 @112.40 - 112.70m. Star Copper 2025

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District. The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

