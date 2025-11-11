Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Tradegate
11.11.25 | 09:30
6,730 Euro
+0,90 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,70009:48
6,6406,70009:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2025 09:10 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reminder to register: Multitude AG 9M Earnings Call & Capital Markets Day on 13 November 2025

Zug, 11 November 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its combined 9M Financial Results Earnings Call and Capital Markets Day 2025 webcast.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 13 November 2025, starting with the 9M 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call at 13:00 CET. The Capital Markets Day presentation will commence at 13:45 CET.

A link for registration to the webcast of the event is available on the company website in the subsection financial calendar https://www.multitude.com/investors/financial-calendar.

Contact:
Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
ir@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.