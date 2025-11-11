German health network chooses Sectra to improve diagnostics and reduce risk of radiology burnout

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution to Xcare Group, a health network in Germany.The solution will be implemented at all 12 sites and will allow radiologists to review cases within a single application, with all necessary tools easily accessible. This will significantly enhance productivity and foster collaboration across the sites. By streamlining radiology workflows, the solution supports radiologists in managing rising imaging volumes, reducing the risk of burnout, and providing high-quality care for their patients.

"To ensure high-quality care for our patients, it is essential that we equip our radiologists and radiation therapists with solutions optimized for efficient and interdisciplinary workflows. With the Sectra solution, we will now use a unified platform for radiology and radiation therapy. This improves information flow, strengthens collaboration across our sites, and boosts productivity. The scalability of the solution also gives us confidence that it will continue to meet our needs in the future," says PD Dr. Florian Jungmann, Managing Partner at the Xcare Group.

Xcare Group is a private health network that comprises 12 sites across the Saarland and the Trier/Wittlich regions of Germany. They provide physician practices in the specialties of radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiation therapy, conducting approximately 200,000 radiology exams a year. The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and Xcare will utilize the solution's radiology module.

"Xcare is taking important steps to address one of the most pressing challenges in radiology today-burnout among radiologists. By streamlining workflows and reducing unnecessary complexity, they are creating the conditions for more sustainable diagnostic work. This not only supports the well-being of their radiologists but ultimately leads to better care for patients," says Tim Klomfass, Senior Sales Manager of Sectra DACH.

The radiology module is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

