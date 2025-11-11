Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company"). The gross amount of the investment is CAD$2,000,000. The funds will go toward advancing Questcorp's ongoing exploration and development programs at its flagship La Union Gold and Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, and its North Island Copper Property on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes.

Reflecting on the new partnership, President & CEO, Saf Dhillon, commented:

"We are incredibly pleased to have secured this strategic investment from Sorbie Bornholm, a respected international institutional investor. This financing provides us with the flexibility to accelerate exploration across our key assets in Mexico and British Columbia. We view Sorbie's participation as a strong vote of confidence in Questcorp's team, vision, and long-term potential to deliver value through discovery and development."

Whitney Kofford, Managing Director of Sorbie Bornholm LP, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Questcorp Mining Inc. as a new partner and portfolio company. Our decision to invest reflects our enormous confidence in Questcorp's leadership. And in turn, by entering into a Sharing Agreement, Questcorp's leadership signals strong conviction in their ability to execute and grow value for all stakeholders. Sorbie's Sharing Agreement is designed to align interests towards growth and provide companies with consistent capital that rewards operational success and share price appreciation. We trust Questcorp will use the capital support to systematically unlock long-term value for all shareholders, and we look forward to sharing in their great upside potential."

About Sorbie Bornholm

Sorbie Bornholm LP is a global investment firm that provides funding for ongoing business objectives to listed micro, small and mid-cap growth companies. We focus on public equity investments in companies that are looking to expand and on management teams with a clear growth strategy. Our extensive experience allows us to invest in most industries in order to provide supportive, longer-term capital that rewards company growth.

Since 2000, Sorbie Bornholm LP founder Greg Kofford has perfected the "Sorbie-Strategy", utilizing a sharing agreement that supports management and rewards growth. This unique approach has now been used in over 50 investments - with many of those resulting in the companies receiving more cash than the original offering proceeds - without having to issue any additional shares.

Sorbie Bornholm's core values drive who we are and how we invest. We are committed to developing long-term relationships with select listed public companies and their brokers & advisers. We focus on providing supportive, longer-term capital that rewards growth. We invest to make a difference, to become a valued partner and to be a shareholder of choice. It's important to us that we succeed together.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of Riverside to secure geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

