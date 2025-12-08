Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 5,769,231 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000, by way of non-brokered private placement. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company, issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four months.

The Company anticipates the net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to conduct exploration of the Company's North Island Copper Property, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

Final Tranche Closing

The Company also announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and has issued a further 1,266,667 units (each, an "NFT Unit"), at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $190,000. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share, and one-half of one Warrant.

No finders' fees were paid in connection with closing of the final tranche. All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to restrictions on resale until April 9, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277245

SOURCE: Questcorp Mining Inc.