This amended and restated news release corrects the previous news release dated February 25, 2026 with respect to the number of securities issued by Questcorp Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement of 13,100,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,620,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 until February 24, 2029, provided that holders will not be permitted to exercise Warrants until 60 days following closing of the first tranche of the Offering.

The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering for exploration work at the Company's La Union Gold and Silver Project and North Island Copper Project, and for general working capital purposes.

The Units issued under the Offering were offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $16,300, issued 720,000 Units at a deemed issued price of $0.20 per Unit and issued 801,500 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to certain arms-length parties (each, a "Finder") who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 until February 24, 2029, provided that holders will not be permitted to exercise Finders' Warrants until 60 days following closing of the first tranche of the Offering. All securities issued to Finders are subject to restrictions on resale until June 25, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

https://questcorpmining.ca

