

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth quickened for the first time in four months in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales surged 14.3 percent on a yearly basis in September, faster than the 13.1 percent growth in August.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, accelerated to 18.2 percent from 15.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 8.2 percent versus a 10.5 percent increase in August.



During September, online sales growth slowed somewhat to 4.8 percent from 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.2 percent in September, following a 1.1 percent increase in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News