Enad Global 7 AB: Interim Report for the Period July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025

July - September 2025 in Summary

· Net Revenue of SEK 355.3 (465.7) million, representing an FX-adjusted organic decline of 16.2 percent.

· EBITDA of SEK 54.4 (73.8) million and Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 63.2 (101.7) million.

· EBIT of SEK -22.8 (-4.5) million and Adjusted EBIT of SEK -14.0 (44.3) million.

· Profit before tax of SEK -29.5 (-13.5) million.

· Earnings per share was SEK 0.22 (-0.33). Adjusted earnings per share of SEK 0.30 (0.11).

· Cash flows from operations increased to SEK 50.9 (35.6) million.

· Cash balance of SEK 395.9 million, unutilized revolving credit facility was SEK 100.0 million.



Comment from Ji Ham, CEO of EG7

For the third quarter, Net Revenue was SEK 355.3 (465.7) million, representing FX-adjusted organic decline of 16.2 percent year-over-year. Unfavorable currency movements negatively impacted Net Revenue by SEK 34.8 million in the period. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 54.4 (73.8) million, while Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 63.2 (101.7) million, corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8 (21.8) percent. Operating cash flow came in at SEK 50.9 (35.6) million.

The third quarter was relatively quiet in terms of product and content releases, with only a few smaller new content releases compared with third quarter last year. One of the key highlights was Singularity 6's (S6) successful introduction of Animal Husbandry feature in Palia. The community reception was very positive with player engagement reaching the same peak levels achieved during the initial release on PlayStation and Xbox in Q2. The team has a robust content and feature plan for the game and is working towards establishing Palia as one of the leading cozy life-sim games in the industry. Piranha also contributed positively to the quarter with the launch of the 7th DLC for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, which is on trend to become the best-selling DLC for the title.

During the quarter EG7 secured a SEK 100.0 million revolving credit facility which further strengthens the group's capital structure. The strong capital structure and the release pipeline create an attractive basis for both organic and non-organic growth opportunities over the next coming years.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

This information is information that Enad Global 7 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-11 07:00 CET.