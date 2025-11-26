Enad Global 7 AB: Announcement from the extra general meeting in Enad Global 7 AB (publ)

Today on 26 November 2025 the extra general meeting of Enad Global 7 AB (publ) ("EG7" or the "Company") was held, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Election of new directors to the board

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal submitted by shareholders representing approximately 27 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, including Eros Capital Partners AB and Jason Epstein, that the board of directors shall consist of eight directors without deputies.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, that the remuneration for the board of directors and the members of the established committees shall be paid in the following amounts (unchanged from the 2025 annual general meeting):

· SEK 250,000 for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 600,000 to the chair provided that the chair is not an employee;

· SEK 100,000 to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee;

· SEK 75,000 to the chair of the remuneration committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee; and

· SEK 100,000 to the chair of the contract oversight committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the contract oversight committee.

The remuneration for newly elected directors shall be prorated in relation to the number of months remaining from the extra general meeting until the next annual general meeting.

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, to elect Alexander Albedj and Jimmy Eriksson as new directors, and to elect Alexander Albedj as the new chairman of the board and Jason Epstein as deputy chairman of the board. It is noted that directors Jason Epstein, Ben Braun, Gunnar Lind, Ji Ham, Marie-Louise Gefwert and Markus Andersson will remain as directors and that Ron Moravek in accordance with his prior announcement resigned as a director.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions set out above, including information regarding the new directors, please refer to the notice which is available at the Company's website, www.enadglobal7.com.

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7