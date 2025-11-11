

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation held steady for the third straight month in October, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, the same as in the previous three months.



Moreover, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.



Data showed that core inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in October from September's stable rate of 3.9 percent.



Food inflation moderated to 3.9 percent from 4.7 percent, and that of clothing and footwear eased to 1.7 percent from 2.4 percent. On the other hand, services inflation accelerated to 6.7 percent from 5.9 percent.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices remained flat for the third successive month.



