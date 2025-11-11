

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has passed the crucial spending bill late Monday night, paving the way for ending the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.



In line with Sunday's voting for an agreement on the funding bill, a minority bloc of seven centrist Democrat Senators and independent Angus King joined with their Republican counterparts to pass the Bill by a 60-40 vote.



Republican Senator Rand Paul voted against the Bill.



As per the funding compromise, a new stopgap measure to extend government funding until January 30 has been approved.



The continuing resolution would reopen government immediately, and provide back pay to all federal workers, including those who have been working without pay or furloughed.



The Bill will go to the House of Representatives Wednesday, reports say. If it is passed, President Donald Trump will sign it into law, and the shutdown will come to an end.



Republican Senator Susan Collins, who played a key role in drafting the Bill, said, 'Tonight, the Senate took an important step toward reopening the government. This continuing resolution will reopen government immediately, extend funding through January 30th, and provide back pay to all federal workers.'



Collins, who is also the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, led negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and the House, as well as members of the Administration, to reach the deal.



This measure also includes three full-year Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bills, including Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Legislative Branch.



The Republicans reportedly did not give any assurance to extend the health care subsidies, the main demand over which the Democrats blocked passage of the spending bill in late September.



The U.S. federal government was forced to the longest shutdown in history on October 1 after the Senate failed to reach an agreement on the spending bill.



The Democrats pressed for major concessions on Obamacare subsidies, mainly ensuring subsidies for health insurance for the low-income group, and reversing the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid, in return for their support to pass the funding bill.



Affordable Care Act benefits, also known as Obamacare, will expire within months.



The shutdown, which entered its 42nd day on Tuesday, had triggered disruption in several government services nation-wide, the loss of federal food aid, delayed paychecks, and delays and cancellations of flights.



More than a million federal employees had gone on unpaid leave or working without salary.



