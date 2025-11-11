Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") has secured its first U.S. real-estate location in the State of Texas, marking Rosie's entry into the United States and expanding Happy Belly's footprint south of the border. The Texas site has been secured by the same multi-unit franchise partners who recently secured Heal Wellness's first U.S. location-officially making them multi-branded operators within the Happy Belly portfolio. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.

"Happy Belly is built on the 3 P's - People, Product and Process so having the opportunity to launch Rosie's in Lubbock, Texas, with this group is a real honour," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Partnering with the same team that secured Heal Wellness in Texas gives us immediate operating leverage and confidence as they scale as multi-branded operators. We leveraged our multi branded platform to access one of the best pieces of real estate in Lubbock at the gates of Texas Tech University, so this is very significant for Happy Belly. The space was oversized just for Heal but once demised it delivers perfect unit economics for Heal & Rosie's. Texas offers the right mix of growth, pro-business policy, and demographics for our brands. The location we've secured sits in a high-traffic corridor with strong visibility and easy access. As our first U.S. site for Rosie's, it builds on our Canadian momentum and proves our franchise model can scale across borders."

"Rosie's Burgers is a boutique QSR brand built around signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes-a nostalgic, high-quality menu designed to travel well and resonate with families, students, and busy professionals just like In-N-Out Burger. With 115 Rosie's locations secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key Canadian provinces, the brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead as U.S. development begins. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

Across the Happy Belly portfolio, the Company continues to advance a predictable and disciplined growth engine with 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations in various stages of development, construction, and operation-executing a consistent, returns-focused strategy to create long-term shareholder value through franchising.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

