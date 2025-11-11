

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in October, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in September. That was in line with the flash data published on November 5.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco accelerated to 3.6 percent from 2.7 percent. Health costs grew at a slightly faster pace of 3.2 percent, while clothing and footwear prices fell further by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent due to higher costs for food items, as estimated.



