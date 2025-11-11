

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in October, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, the same as in September. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 0.4 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 0.7 percent.



Among sectors, prices in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.7 percent annually, and those in the utility segment dropped by 0.3 percent. On the other side, the mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in September.



