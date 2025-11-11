

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a partial suspension of sanctions against Syria based on the actions taken by the new Syrian government following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.



The Sanctions Relief was announced by US secretary of state Marco Rubio after a meeting in Washington DC between President Donald Trump and Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, which marked the first summit between U.S. and Syrian leaders at the White House since 1946.



A former al-Qaida-aligned rebel fighter, al-Sharaa was until recently designated a terrorist by the US government, which had offered a $10 million reward for his head.



Rubio announced a 180-day suspension of some sanctions under the Caesar Act, which targets Syria's energy industry and blocks foreign investors from entering into contracts with the Syrian government for the war-ravaged country's reconstruction projects.



'The suspension of sanctions supports Syria's efforts to rebuild its economy, restore ties with foreign partners, and foster prosperity and peace for all its citizens,' Rubio said.



President Trump had made it clear that the United States expects to see concrete actions by the Syrian government to turn the page on the past and work towards peace in the region.



U.S.-Syria relations improved after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, who fled the country in December 2024 after a prolonged civil war in the country that killed thousands.



