

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 356.3 million in September from EUR 248.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was EUR 230 million.



As compared to last year, exports climbed 8.8 percent, while imports logged a double-digit growth of 13.4 percent. The country imported 39.3 percent more pharmaceutical products during September.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports grew by 12.7 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively, in September.



