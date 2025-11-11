

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst receding fears of the U.S. govt shutdown getting extended, market spotlight turned on AI valuation concerns. The Senate had approved a Bill on Monday to potentially end the longest-ever shutdown of the U.S. government.



Wall Street Futures are directionless as concerns over frothy valuations related to AI resurfaced. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading below the flatline. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed.



Crude oil prices recorded modest gains ahead of monthly reports by the OPEC and IEA. Gold extended gains. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,401.20, up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,820.40, down 0.18% Germany's DAX at 23,996.25, up 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,874.30, up 0.89% France's CAC 40 at 8,106.80, up 0.64% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,686.95, up 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,980.00, up 0.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,818.80, down 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,002.76, down 0.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,696.41, up 0.18%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1572, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3142, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 154.26, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6523, down 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.4030, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 99.57, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.121%, up 0.24% Germany at 2.6746%, up 0.36% France at 3.443%, up 0.17% U.K. at 4.4040%, down 1.32% Japan at 1.694%, down 0.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.42, up 0.56%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.42, up 0.48%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,148.90, up 0.65%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,320.26, down 0.69% Ethereum at $3,578.77, down 0.77% XRP at $2.46, down 3.83% BNB at $981.42, down 1.93% Solana at $163.91, down 2.54%



