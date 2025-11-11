

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has announced three directives that outline the Department's next phase of acquisition.



The memorandums - 'Transforming the Defense Acquisition System into the Warfighting Acquisition System to Accelerate Fielding of Urgently Needed Capabilities to Our Warriors,' 'Reforming the Joint Requirements Process to Accelerate Fielding of Warfighting Capabilities,' and 'Unifying the Department's Arms Transfer and Security Cooperation Enterprise to Improve Efficiency and Enable Burden-Sharing' - direct sweeping reforms across the Department of Defense to strengthen deterrence, rebuild the industrial base, and accelerate capability delivery to the warfighter.



The memorandums were referenced by Hegseth during his remarks at the National War College on Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., last week.



Together with the newly released Acquisition Transformation Strategy, these memorandums redefine how the Department develops requirements, manages programs, and engages industry to ensure America's warfighters receive critical capabilities at the speed of relevance.



