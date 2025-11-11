

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A month into the ceasefire in Gaza, families continue to slowly head back to their former homes and communities wherever access is allowed, the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees said on Monday.



Staff remain on the ground providing lifesaving services, and some 100 UNRWA shelters are housing more than 75,000 displaced people, according to a tweet by UNRWA.



Following two years of deadly conflict, a 'catch-up' campaign to immunise some 44,000 children under the age of three against measles, mumps and other illnesses kicked off on Sunday. They will also be screened for malnutrition.



In an opinion piece first published in The Guardian, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote that the 'fragile ceasefire - the first phase of US president Donald Trump's 20-point plan - offers some respite to an exhausted population.'



He warned, however, that 'there is still much to worry about' as 'access to shelter, food and clean water remains challenging' as winter fast approaches.



Meanwhile, efforts to ramp up aid are still being hampered by red tape, ongoing bans on key humanitarian partners, too few border crossings and routes, as well as persistent insecurity, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.



This past weekend, teams reported shelling and navy fire in different parts of the Strip 'though at much lower levels than before the ceasefire.'



In some areas, teams still have to coordinate every movement in advance with the Israeli authorities.



On Sunday, only two out of eight coordination attempts were fully facilitated. Four were impeded on the ground - including one that was delayed for 10 hours.



Despite the challenges, the UN and partners 'are seizing every opportunity to expand operations.'



Haq said the Al Kheir Hospital in Khan Younis resumed operations last week after being forced out of service following attacks in February 2024.



