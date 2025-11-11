Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the launch of Supernova PowerRing, the latest addition to its fast-charging family. Delivering up to 400 kW to a single vehicle, with a total shared system capacity of up to 720 kW, PowerRing combines the performance of a high-power charging system with a modular design that maximizes installed capacity and minimizes footprint, making it the ideal solution for destination and semi-public charging sites.

At its core, Supernova PowerRing is a connected system of multiple Supernova chargers, Wallbox's family of fast DC chargers designed for public and semi-public use, that share energy intelligently between them. By pooling unused power across units, PowerRing aims to ensure that every outlet delivers optimal performance based on real-time demand. This architecture allows operators to make the most of their installed capacity while reducing idle energy and infrastructure costs.

Designed for real-world usage patterns, PowerRing dynamically distributes power across multiple charging points to optimize uptime, efficiency, and driver experience. Each setup can connect up to three Supernova units and six outlets, offering scalable installed capacities of 240, 480, or 720 kW to match the site's specific needs.

"Operators need charging systems that make economic sense today while being ready for the future," said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product Technology Officer at Wallbox. "Supernova PowerRing was designed to do exactly that, delivering flexibility, performance, and reliability, all within a remarkably compact footprint."

The first phase of Supernova PowerRing introduces power sharing between units, allowing to dynamically allocate unused power where it's needed most. This capability ensures greater uptime, reduces power limitations during peak demand, and maximizes the energy delivered across the site, all while simplifying infrastructure planning and installation.

In the following phases, PowerRing's capabilities will continue to expand. The next evolution will allow power sharing even when one connector is already in use, offering greater flexibility for drivers and operators. At a later date, it will add intelligent power-sharing algorithms distributing energy across sites, optimizing performance, efficiency, and user experience.

Thanks to its compact design and scalable configuration, PowerRing can be installed in a wide range of environments, from urban retail centers and petrol stations to commercial parking sites. Its streamlined installation process also helps operators reduce deployment costs and accelerate time to market.

"Supernova PowerRing is designed to redefine how charging infrastructure can scale efficiently," added Castañeda. "It allows operators to serve more drivers with less space, less cost, and less complexity, while maintaining a focus on charging speed and user experience."

Supernova PowerRing is expected to begin rollout in phases as early as Q1 2026, beginning with Southern Europe, Benelux, and the UK/Ireland. Subsequent phases will expand into additional markets, including the United States, as Wallbox continues its global rollout of the platform.

