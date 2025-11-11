As of Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Nasdaq Stockholm AB will commence trading in standardized options on VSURE. Existing instruments previously suspended will be activated for trading.

Please refer to Exchange Notices 246/25 for additional details.

Stock Class (Short Name) VSURE Contract Base Symbol VSURE First trading day 19 Nov 2025 Company Name Verisure Plc ISIN GB00BVMN1558 Contract Length 24 months Flexible Derivatives To be listed Currency EUR Underlying Code 473

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Contract Specifications for all the new products above are found in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets.

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

• Fee Lists;

• Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Exercise Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details);

• Market Model including, i.a. Minimum Block Trade Sizes, Deferral Thresholds and Order Price Limit tables.

Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives in the same underlying markets.

For contact details, please see the attached file.