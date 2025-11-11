

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), the Chinese search engine giant, Tuesday announced that its autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, is partnering with AutoGo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility company, to scale the fleet to hundreds of autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi.



Both the companies won one of the inaugural permits issued by Integrated Transport Centre to operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi service for the public in Abu Dhabi. They have now set sights on commencing commercial operations by 2026.



Apollo Go has more than 240 million autonomous kilometers and is present in 22 cities with weekly ride count surpassing 250,000 recently, said Baidu in a statement.



In pre-market activity, BIDU shares were trading at $133.20, up 0.67% on the Nasdaq.



