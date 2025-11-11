Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.11.2025
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
11.11.25 | 08:02
1,240 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.11.2025 14:33 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital 
11-Nov-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA 

Further to the announcement by REA on 22 October 2025 regarding the result of the general meeting and the passing of 
the special resolution to approve the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the 
credit of the company's share premium account by USD20,000,000, the company announces that the High Court of Justice in 
England and Wales (the "Court") has today confirmed the proposed reduction of capital. The reduction of capital will 
become effective upon registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies. 

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 407870 
EQS News ID:  2227768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
