Medtronic: Empowering Employees To Lead Environmental Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / We're focused on building a more sustainable future. To help with this, a grassroots group of employees started the Environmental Action Group (EAG). It's a volunteer team that supports our sustainability goals by bringing together people who care about the environment and want to make a difference, both locally and globally.

Driving meaningful change

Founded in 2022, the EAG has over 2,300 members who are focused on reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability, both at work and at home. Through advocacy, education, and connection, the EAG is driving meaningful change across Medtronic and in our communities around the world.

How? By educating and inspiring people

A key part of the EAG's strategy is educating employees on the importance of environmental impact and the role we all play in reducing it. The EAG provides employees with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about sustainability.

The EAG promotes environmental education by:

Facilitating discussions, Q&As, and resource sharing within our virtual community, including an annual employee nature photo contest held every April for Earth Month (winners are featured in our annual Impact Report)

Organizing presentations by both internal and external experts to educate employees on a wide range of topics, from ocean conservation to renewable energy

Raising awareness about programs like our collaboration with the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on wildlife conservation and other critical environmental issues through workshops and webinars

How? By organizing global and local impact

With a network of 21 chapters around the globe, employees are inspired to act through meaningful activities like:

Hosting organized events like Earth Day celebrations to promote environmental awareness

Organizing green challenges and friendly competitions to engage employees in sustainability efforts

Coordinating cleanup activities, such as coastal and river cleanups, to support local environmental initiatives

How? By connecting employees to our sustainability strategy

By aligning our efforts with the broader Medtronic environmental sustainability goals, the EAG plays a key role in addressing critical environmental challenges and contributing to strategic projects. Medtronic employees are advancing our sustainability initiatives, both at the global and local levels by:

Collaborating with the Sustainability team on eco-friendly product innovations and waste reduction initiatives

Partnering with teams on sustainability-focused projects that contribute to Medtronic's emissions reduction goals, including a company-wide sustainability challenge led by our Chief Sustainability Officer

Learn more about how Medtronic is working to reduce our environmental impact.



Volunteers from Medtronic Poland cleaned up the banks and waters of the Liwiec river in central Poland (the Mazowsze district) via kayak.

