Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A14ZX4) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Natural Resources Canada has commissioned a seismic survey, for early 2026, to be conducted on Canuc's McLaren Lake Fault Zone (MLFZ). The McLaren Lake Fault Zone is located on the north central portion of Canuc's 100% owned East Sudbury Project (ESP) (Figure 1). Canuc acquired 100% ownership of the ESP on May 8th, 2025.

Seismic acquisition will be conducted by Optiseis Solutions Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta, a recognized leader in subsurface imaging and analytics. The work has been commissioned by Natural Resources Canada, through its Critical Minerals Geoscience and Data Initiative (CMGD). Geoscientists with Natural Resources Canada have selected specific project areas for research to better their understanding of how critical minerals form and concentrate in Canada's subsurface.





Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2906/273881_a1e62828b487c800_001full.jpg

Seismic Survey Seeking Alkali Calcic (MIAC) and IOCG Signatures

The seismic survey focuses on a known Metasomatic Iron Alkali Calcic (MIAC) system near Sudbury, Ontario, the McLaren Lake Fault Zone (MLFZ) and surrounding claims which lie within Canuc's ESP claim group. This area already evidences copper, gold, and cobalt mineralization.

By imaging fluid pathways such as faults, fractures, and alteration zones underground, and along known fault structures, scientists aim to uncover the structural controls that guide mineralization in these systems. The team is testing innovative geophysical methods that combine surface seismic surveys with fiber-optic sensing in boreholes designed to intersect key alteration zones.

This approach will not only improve our understanding of mineral systems but will also serve to evaluate the potential of fiber-optic technology for high-resolution subsurface imaging.

"The McLaren Lake Fault Zone is recognized to be a Metasomatic Iron Alkali Calcic (MIAC) mineral system that has the potential to host IOCG and affiliated critical mineral and precious metal deposits. We are delighted that the geoscientists at Natural Resources Canada have selected this corridor, located within our company claim holdings, to focus their search for critical mineral pathways and deposits," stated Christopher Berlet, President & CEO of Canuc Resources Corp.

"The Canuc press release of September 9th outlines our conviction that the East Sudbury Project covers at least 3 areas that have the potential to host IOCG and affiliated deposit type discoveries. This transformative prospect for Canuc shareholders comes closer today with the work commitments made by the progressive geoscience team at Natural Resources Canada. We look forward to reporting further on this work in the months ahead and are preparing to undertake decisive follow up when results are received."

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Seymour Sears, B.A., B.Sc., P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, who is currently managing exploration activity on the ESP Project.

About Canuc Resources Corp.

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 19,710 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

Christopher J. Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

