Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A14ZX4) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first 3 holes of a diamond core drilling program testing Gold Lens 1 on the Company's 100% owned East Sudbury Project (ESP).

Gold Lens 1 is located directly beside the past producing North Pit Gold Mine which is the northern most of several past producing gold mines found within the Company's East Sudbury Project (ESP) area. Gold Lens 1 is estimated to have some 147 historical drill holes including the previously identified (Hole # SM-19-001) (Company press release October 30th, 2025).

The objective of this drill program is to define the outside boundaries of Gold Lens 1, and to provide confidence in the continuity of areas within the zone where infill drilling is required. Gold Lens 1 begins on surface and dips at approximately 45 degrees plunging more steeply towards the northeast. This zone is identified over a strike length of 80 meters on surface and is seen to have widths ranging from 3 - 5 m.

This drilling is being undertaken with the objective of estimating a 'maiden' resource for this discrete, relatively high-grade, gold bearing Fe-Chlorite zone which daylights on surface in the west end of the North Pit Gold Mine. The Company now refers to this structure as Gold Lens 1.

The first 2 holes were designed to define the northern edge of the zone. Hole SM-25-118 encountered a fault that appears to cut off the zone in that location. Hole SM-25-119 intersected an upper mineralized zone containing low gold values and passed beyond the north boundary of the main zone at depth. The third hole intersected the main zone from 14.5 to 24.5 m assaying 5.11 g/t Au over this 10 m interval. The lower 5.0 m of this zone assayed 10. 02 g/t Au including a 1 m interval assaying 40.9 g/t Au. The true width is estimated to be 90% of the intersected width in this location.

Table 1.

Drill Hole Id. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) SM-25-118 529179 5166724 307 330 -75 48 Intersected a Fault Zone SM-25-119 529151 5166725 306 325 -46 51 Outside of Main Zone SM-25-120 529131 5166706 305 307 -60 51 14.5 24.5 10.0 5.11 (Incl)











19.5 24.5 5.0 10.02 (Incl)











22.5 23.5 1.0 40.90

"These results are confirming continuity for Gold Lens 1, a relatively high-grade, discrete gold bearing geological structure found in place near to the old mine workings of the past producing North Pit Gold Mine on Canuc's 100% owned East Sudbury Project (ESP)," stated Christopher Berlet, President & CEO of Canuc Resources Corp.

"Our next objective will be to calculate a resource for this Gold Lens 1, which will lead to evaluating an extractive opportunity. We believe there remain multiple additional gold lenses across the property that will be identified proximal to the trend of historical gold mine workings. We also believe there is high prospectivity for uncovering a larger source model that will transform our appreciation for the potential metal endowment of the area. These high-grade drill results represent early confirmation for our updated geological models."

Canuc's updated website and PowerPoint can be found at: www.canucresources.ca.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Seymour Sears, B.A., B.Sc., P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, who is currently managing exploration activity on the ESP Project.

About Canuc Resources Corporation

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 19,710 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

For further information, please refer to the Company website: www.canucresources.ca.

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc. (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

