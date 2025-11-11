Nuvve is adding three battery deployments in Denmark with a of 6MW capacity

Nuvve Denmark ApS, a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in distributed grid assets management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, announced today its plans to develop three 2MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Eastern Denmark.

The projects, totaling 6MW of power capacity, are strategically located in Helsingør (one site) and Ringsted (two sites) on the island of Zealand.

Project Highlights and Anticipated Impact:

Capacity: Three 2MW BESS, each with a 2-hours duration.

Three 2MW BESS, each with a 2-hours duration. Grid Services: The BESS projects will primarily focus on providing ancillary services and energy arbitrage to the grid.

The BESS projects will primarily focus on providing and to the grid. Revenue Optimization: Nuvve's proprietary software platform will optimize the BESS operations by stacking and switching in real time intervals between the best grid services while managing battery degradation.

Nuvve's proprietary will optimize the BESS operations by stacking and switching in real time intervals between the best grid services while managing battery degradation. Timeline: The projects are currently slated to be Ready-to-Build (RtB) in the first half of 2026 and are expected to be operational in late 2026.

The projects are currently slated to be The combined three projects represent a $10M capital deployment which can potentially yield an internal rate of return of 25%.

The Danish electricity market presents a significant opportunity for Battery Energy Storage Systems due to the push for a 100% green electricity system by 2030, the retirement of conventional generation, and increasing market volatility from expanding renewable energy sources. Nuvve has a proven history in the Danish market, including over 9 years of continuous Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) operations with its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) that is qualified with Energinet, the Danish power system operator, for frequency regulation.

Nuvve has generated revenues of $400 to $600 per kW-yr on smaller scale projects and expects these assets can potentially generate similar rates over their life once installation and commissioning are complete.

"These are our first commercial stationary battery deployments in Denmark, after many years of battery revenue generation in the US and Japan," said Xavier Moreau, CEO of Nuvve ApS. "We are very excited to drastically increase our Virtual Power Plant in Denmark, and we are looking forward to further accelerating the growth of our portfolio of assets in 2026," added Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve Holding Corp. CEO.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve's advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nuvve's anticipated public offering, including the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms and the use of proceeds therefrom, expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas, anticipated benefits of its digital treasury strategy, the potential benefits from including HYPE in such policy, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

