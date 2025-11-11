Aflac Incorporated: Honoring Veterans at Aflac and Celebrating 250 Years of the U.S. Marine Corps

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the major hostilities of World War I formally ended. This historic date has been memorialized around the world. Whether recognized as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day or Veterans Day, Nov. 11 serves as a solemn reminder of the service and dedication of those who have worn the uniform.

At Aflac, we are proud to count in our workforce nearly 300 veterans, who bring with them a legacy of discipline, leadership and commitment that enriches our culture and strengthens our mission. Our corporate footprint also intersects with key military communities across the country - Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, Fort Jackson in Columbia South Carolina, MacDill Air Force Base and the U.S. Marine Corps Central Command in Tampa, Florida, a military entrance processing station in Omaha, Nebraska, and military reserve and recruiting stations in New York, Connecticut and other locations across the country.

This Veterans Day carries added significance as we join the nation in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10. For Aflac Incorporated and U.S. President Virgil Miller, a proud Marine, the values instilled during his time in the Corps - honor, courage and commitment - have been foundational to his success in business and leadership. He is joined by more than 30 fellow Marines at Aflac, each of whom continues to embody the principles of service in their professional lives.

One recent example of this spirit was on display at the Marine Corps Marathon held in the Washington, D.C., area on Oct. 26. Alycia Slyck, senior vice president and global chief actuary, Aflac Incorporated, is a passionate advocate for wellness and organized a group of colleagues to participate in the 26.2-mile race, now in its 50th year. For Alycia, who grew up in military communities in Japan and Germany, the event was deeply personal. She ran in honor of her nephew, a newly minted Marine who had just completed basic training.

Virgil Miller, president, Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S., was especially moved by the team's participation. "The drive, discipline and camaraderie they demonstrated reflect the best of both Aflac and the Marine Corps," he said. "This wasn't just a race - it was a tribute to the enduring spirit of the Marines and the culture we've built at Aflac."

In their own words

Running a marathon isn't a decision made on a whim - it's a commitment that with it brings months of training, resilience and deep motivation to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Aflac employees who participated in the Marine Corps Marathon shared their own reasons for lacing up for this legendary race:

"Growing up in a military community, you learn early the importance of honor, courage and commitment. When I joined Aflac, I found a place where I could live those values out loud. Running the marathon with my colleagues was an exhilarating experience, from the shared struggle of training to the triumph of crossing the finish line together. - Alycia Slyck

"I often work very long hours and after a particularly hard day, I saw my step count was only a few hundred. I realized I have to do better than that to stay healthy for my family, and I started walking. From there, it was the tracker my team gave me, Alycia inviting me to join the Aflac group training to run Marine Corps Marathon, encouragement from friends and families along the way, and actually seeing the progress I was making, slowly but surely. I am grateful for Alycia running the last few miles with me to the finish line! I enjoyed my first marathon, the sense of camaraderie with the group, and actually accomplishing the goal I thought was impossible." - Naoko Tramel

As a veteran and a military spouse, Sandy Hernandez appreciates Aflac's recognition of veterans and the support of military families. She ran in memory of her husband's battle buddy, Pfc. Curtis L. Wooten III. "I'm working to ensure every fallen hero is never forgotten."

Jeremy Bierstine reached a personal milestone running the marathon as a culmination of his physical, mental and emotional growth over the past two-and-a-half years. "This race was more than just 26.2 miles - it was a celebration of life, perseverance and second chances."

Ross Pinney ran to encourage his daughter to do hard things. Mile 13, known as the wear blue mile where signs for fallen servicemembers are posted, was especially touching for Ross as it was a "powerful reminder of resilience, sacrifice, and gave a deeper purpose and 'why' behind each step."

"I'm not a runner and never had aspirations of completing a marathon. But when I was asked to participate, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. Training for it was a time commitment and it was certainly a challenge, but I'm glad I was able to accomplish that feat." - Michael DeVore

As we honor our veterans and celebrate the Marine Corps' 250 years of service, we are reminded that the values forged in military service - integrity, resilience and unity - continue to shape our company and inspire our people every day.

Aflac includes American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and/or American Family Life Assurance Company of New York and/or Continental American Insurance Company and /or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

Z2501060

Exp. 11/26

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honoring-veterans-at-aflac-and-celebrating-250-years-of-the-u.s.-mar-1100139