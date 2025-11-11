Anzeige
CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Ranked #5 by South Florida Business Journal

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / CSPi Technology Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT, professional, and cloud services, has been named the #5 Cloud Computing Company in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal.

This recognition highlights CSPi's continued growth, innovation, and leadership in delivering modern, scalable cloud solutions that help organizations simplify IT operations and enhance digital resilience.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized among the top cloud providers in the region," said Victor Dellovo, CEO of CSPi Technology Solutions. "Our team continues to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients securely modernize their infrastructure and prepare for the future of business technology."

CSPi Technology Solutions offers a full suite of Cloud Computing Services, including:

  • Microsoft CSP Partner

  • Hosted Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

  • Data Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity

  • Private Cloud Hosting

  • Cloud Security and Managed Services

CSPi's recognition reflects its dedication to helping clients across industries-healthcare, finance, manufacturing, legal, and hospitality-achieve operational agility and technology excellence.

"Our growth in cloud computing is a testament to the trust our clients place in CSPi," added Nick Monfreda, VP of Managed Services. "We're honored to be part of this dynamic South Florida business community."

For more information about CSPi Technology Solutions' Cloud Services, visit www.cspitechsolutions.com/cloud-services.

CONTACT:

CSP Inc.
Edward J. Uzzle, 954-571-4618
Director of Marketing and Business Development

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-technology-solutions-ranked-%235-by-south-florida-business-jou-1100140

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
