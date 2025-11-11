Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company"), a significant shareholder of Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) (FSE: 2N6) ("Labrador"), today announces that on October 30, 2025, in compliance with the Labrador Advanced Notice Policy, it delivered nominations of three directors for election to the Board of Directors of Labrador at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders announced and scheduled for December 2, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The nominees proposed by the Company bring extensive experience in mineral exploration and development, public company leadership, corporate governance, and strategic growth within the global resources sector, namely:

Kulwant Malhi: Entrepreneur, venture capitalist, experienced board-level executive, and founder and chairman of BullRun Capital Inc., a Vancouver-based investment, corporate-development and technology-commercialization platform partnering with academia and industry to commercialize high-impact technologies spanning biomedical, mineral exploration and development, agricultural exploration and industrial sectors. Ronald Wortel: Finance Executive, CEO of Goldeni Investment Intelligence, senior mining equity research analyst with Zacks Small-Cap Research and Couloir Capital, with over 30 years of resources industry experience with roles as a mineral exploration corporate executive, in fund management, and as an equity research analyst. Jean Lafleur - Professional geologist; seasoned industry executive with over 45 years of experience as a geologist in Canada and internationally, currently a Board Member at Scandium Canada, Technical Advisor at Appian Capital Advisory, LaFleur Minerals, Copper Bullet Mines, Goldflare Exploration and Explo-Logik Inc.

These nominees reflect the Company's desire to strengthen Labrador's governance framework, explore opportunities in the mineral exploration sector, and improve shareholder value. The Company expects that, upon election, the nominees will spearhead board initiatives to enhance corporate governance and accelerate the restoration of value and strategic direction to Labrador.

Labrador has significant cash resources. The current board and management have failed to execute on any opportunity despite having in excess of $18,000,000 and a robust and strong mineral exploration market . Our aim is to correct the inaction. Labrador trades at cash value with no active mineral exploration projects and zero material developments over the past 18 months. As significant shareholders in Labrador, our goal is to leverage Labrador's strengths into this mining market. We believe our action and our nominees will be supported by other shareholders.

The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of corporate or securities laws. At this time, the Company does not currently intend to publicly solicit proxies or to acquire additional shares before the Meeting, but reserves the right to reconsider these positions in compliance with applicable securities laws if the management of Labrador Gold continues to refuse to acknowledge these nominations and hold an AGM that is well overdue.

The Company emphasizes its commitment to elevating Labrador's transparency, governance, and operational excellence within the global mining and resources sector. The board nominees intend to reposition Labrador for long-term success through prudent capital allocation, leadership renewal, and the pursuit of value-accretive opportunities, guided by a professional and shareholder-focused approach.

ABOUT COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "plans," "continue," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, statements of the Company regarding (i) how the Company intends to exercise its legal rights as a shareholder of Labrador, and (ii) its plans to make changes to the board of directors of Labrador.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273931

SOURCE: Coloured Ties Capital Inc.