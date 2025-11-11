Matas A/S: Matas A/S appoints Per Johannesen Madsen as Interim Group CEO from 15 November 2025

Company announcement no. 33 2025/26

Allerød, 11 November 2025

As announced on 27 August 2025, Group CEO Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg has resigned to pursue an executive position in a non-competing business located outside the Nordics.

The Board of Directors and Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg have agreed that Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg's last day as Group CEO will be on 14 November 2025.

Group CFO Per Johannesen Madsen will act as Interim Group CEO from 15 November 2025 until a successor for Group CEO is in place. Per Johannesen Madsen joined Matas A/S as CFO in August 2022 and serves on the Executive Committee. The Executive Management Team of Matas Group has developed the strategy to Win the Nordics and is leading the continued implementation of the strategy.

The search for a successor is well underway and progressing as planned. The Board of Directors will communicate as soon as a successor has been appointed.

Malou Aamund, Chair of Matas A/S: "The Board would again like to thank Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg for his outstanding service and strong performance in leading Matas since 2017. Gregers has steadily led the Company through a complete transformation, during challenging times, to becoming the Nordic market leader. The Company is in a strong position, with an experienced team in place leading the continued execution of the strategy set to Win the Nordics. Now is a natural time to take the next step in our transition plan and appoint Per Johannesen Madsen as Interim CEO, following the publication of our half-year results tomorrow. The Board has full confidence in Per Johannesen Madsen to lead the Company during this transition period. As an experienced member of the Executive Committee and one of the key contributors to our current strategy, Per knows the Company inside out and is best positioned to ensure business continuity and drive mid-term planning until the new Group CEO is in place."

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, Group CEO: "The Company is in great shape, has a clear strategy, and an all-star team. It has been an honour to lead Matas from being a Danish brick-and-mortar chain to becoming the leading Nordic omni-channel retailer in Beauty and Wellbeing. I'm very pleased that Per will take on the role as Interim Group CEO. He is a highly trusted and capable leader who has been deeply involved in shaping our strategy, and I know the Company will be in excellent hands during the transition."

Per Johannesen Madsen, Group CFO: "I'm honoured to take on the role as Interim Group CEO. Having worked closely with Gregers and the Executive Management Team on shaping and executing our strategy Win the Nordics, I will ensure we maintain a strong focus on delivering our strategic priorities and driving the continued execution until a new Group CEO takes office."

Matas Group maintains the guidance for the financial year 2025/26. Matas Group is in silent period until the release of the interim report for H1 of 2025/26 on 12 November 2025.

Contacts

John Bäckman

VP Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Sille Beck Høyer

VP Communication & Public Affairs, phone +45 40 99 10 96

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omni-channel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

This information is information that Matas Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-11 15:33 CET.