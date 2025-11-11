Garo AB: Roger Törnberg appointed as Business Development Director

A key recruitment focused on long-term growth and stronger customer relationships.

GARO welcomes Roger Törnberg as the new Business Development Director. In his new role, he will play a key part in strengthening collaboration between GARO, wholesalers, and installers, with the goal of further reinforcing GARO's position as the installer's first choice, both for individual components and complete power supply solutions.

With over 30 years of experience in leading positions at Sonepar/Elektroskandia, Roger brings a solid understanding of the market, from wholesalers' purchasing processes to the installer's daily work in the field. His extensive network, market insight, and deep industry experience make him a valuable part of GARO's continued strategic development.

"We are in an exciting phase where we aim to accelerate and strengthen our presence and offering in the Swedish market. With his experience and understanding of both customers and business, Roger will play an important role in our continued growth journey," says Daniel Emilsson, Country Manager Sweden.

As Business Development Director, Roger will work closely with Daniel Emilsson and the Swedish sales organization. Together, they will develop approaches that further strengthen GARO's customer focus and long-term relationships in the market. Roger will assume his position on February 1, 2026.

