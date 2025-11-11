Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11
11 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 350,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.153p. The highest price paid per share was 575.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 562.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0455% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 539,482,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 768,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
678
572.600
16:13:31
888
572.800
16:13:05
99
572.800
16:12:35
830
572.800
16:12:34
12
572.800
16:11:47
662
572.800
16:11:47
251
572.800
16:11:47
930
573.200
16:11:15
142
573.000
16:11:03
276
573.000
16:11:03
23
573.000
16:11:02
401
573.000
16:11:02
10
572.800
16:09:53
824
572.800
16:09:53
662
572.600
16:09:39
284
572.400
16:09:20
352
572.400
16:09:16
470
572.400
16:08:54
366
572.400
16:08:54
33
572.400
16:08:54
202
572.400
16:07:54
276
572.400
16:07:52
442
572.400
16:07:52
793
572.600
16:07:52
825
572.800
16:07:10
86
573.000
16:06:10
808
573.000
16:06:10
813
573.200
16:05:30
849
573.400
16:05:29
251
573.000
16:05:09
585
573.000
16:05:09
554
573.200
16:04:24
289
573.200
16:04:24
252
573.400
16:03:52
596
573.400
16:03:52
896
573.600
16:03:16
923
573.800
16:02:52
275
574.000
16:01:30
645
574.000
16:01:30
785
574.000
16:01:30
921
574.000
16:01:30
763
574.400
16:00:00
745
574.600
16:00:00
795
574.800
15:58:47
795
575.000
15:58:29
894
574.200
15:57:55
763
574.400
15:57:03
248
574.200
15:55:41
645
574.200
15:55:41
858
574.400
15:55:17
841
574.800
15:55:05
188
574.600
15:54:19
302
574.600
15:54:19
368
574.600
15:54:17
802
574.600
15:54:17
1111
574.600
15:54:17
840
574.600
15:54:17
1133
573.400
15:50:28
974
573.600
15:49:18
139
573.800
15:49:09
645
573.800
15:49:09
435
573.800
15:49:09
822
573.400
15:47:37
893
573.200
15:47:10
855
572.600
15:45:12
463
572.800
15:44:54
283
572.800
15:44:54
78
572.600
15:44:28
1089
572.600
15:44:28
920
573.000
15:42:23
56
573.400
15:42:08
224
573.400
15:42:08
326
573.400
15:42:08
1341
573.400
15:42:07
29
573.400
15:40:07
645
573.400
15:40:07
110
573.400
15:40:07
854
573.400
15:39:45
900
573.600
15:38:29
46
573.800
15:38:29
832
573.800
15:38:29
400
573.400
15:37:04
480
573.400
15:37:04
756
573.600
15:37:03
96
573.600
15:37:03
61
573.600
15:37:03
846
573.200
15:36:01
953
573.400
15:35:40
900
573.800
15:33:40
1234
574.200
15:33:19
144
574.400
15:33:05
642
574.400
15:33:05
844
574.200
15:32:08
131
573.200
15:30:53
306
573.200
15:30:53
126
573.200
15:30:41
295
573.200
15:30:41
58
573.200
15:30:41
834
574.400
15:29:02
887
575.200
15:28:21
886
574.600
15:27:48
128
574.800
15:27:48
791
574.800
15:27:48
119
572.200
15:26:35
645
572.200
15:26:35
2
572.200
15:26:35
794
572.600
15:25:20
1080
573.200
15:24:32
101
573.200
15:24:32
148
573.400
15:24:32
1066
573.400
15:24:32
904
573.200
15:22:49
750
573.200
15:22:49
53
572.800
15:21:45
158
572.800
15:21:45
664
572.800
15:21:45
872
572.800
15:20:45
277
572.800
15:20:45
910
572.800
15:19:55
843
572.400
15:18:35
759
572.600
15:18:09
446
572.600
15:18:09
1
572.600
15:18:08
899
572.600
15:15:20
125
|
572.800
15:15:04
694
572.800
15:15:04
800
573.000
15:15:04
117
573.000
15:14:04
187
573.000
15:14:04
624
573.000
15:14:04
105
573.200
15:13:42
1083
573.200
15:13:42
645
573.200
15:12:42
192
573.200
15:12:10
1131
573.200
15:12:10
801
573.000
15:09:50
782
573.000
15:09:50
700
573.200
15:08:58
93
573.200
15:08:45
876
573.200
15:08:20
921
573.400
15:08:13
700
572.000
15:06:37
1034
572.000
15:06:37
277
572.000
15:06:37
151
572.000
15:05:06
151
572.000
15:05:06
808
571.400
15:04:16
809
571.600
15:04:15
855
571.800
15:04:15
772
571.800
15:03:27
645
572.000
15:02:49
239
572.000
15:02:49
327
571.600
15:02:43
223
571.600
15:02:43
860
571.600
15:02:43
252
571.600
15:01:47
28
570.800
15:01:05
271
570.800
15:01:05
645
570.800
15:01:05
900
571.000
15:00:50
774
571.200
15:00:25
1
571.200
15:00:25
2
571.200
15:00:25
467
571.200
14:59:06
431
571.200
14:59:06
770
571.200
14:58:43
772
571.200
14:58:43
567
570.400
14:57:25
453
570.400
14:57:25
251
570.800
14:55:35
498
570.800
14:55:35
1124
571.200
14:55:14
942
571.400
14:54:11
330
571.400
14:54:11
1219
571.600
14:54:11
78
571.400
14:53:03
1124
571.400
14:53:03
867
571.400
14:52:03
649
571.400
14:50:51
539
571.400
14:50:51
358
571.800
14:50:08
219
571.800
14:50:08
645
571.800
14:50:08
611
571.600
14:48:52
248
571.600
14:48:52
458
571.600
14:46:49
723
571.600
14:46:49
770
571.800
14:46:49
252
571.800
14:46:49
793
571.800
14:46:05
2443
571.800
14:45:49
98
571.600
14:45:11
505
571.200
14:41:44
239
571.200
14:41:39
1005
571.400
14:41:36
872
571.800
14:41:13
251
571.800
14:41:13
846
572.000
14:40:23
323
572.000
14:40:23
258
572.000
14:39:24
292
572.000
14:39:24
254
572.000
14:39:24
927
571.800
14:38:12
645
572.000
14:36:44
131
572.000
14:36:44
246
572.000
14:36:44
682
572.000
14:36:44
146
572.000
14:36:44
843
571.800
14:36:00
783
571.800
14:35:53
1238
571.600
14:34:12
903
571.200
14:32:25
885
571.600
14:32:00
516
571.600
14:32:00
220
571.600
14:32:00
220
571.600
14:31:58
728
571.400
14:31:27
310
571.400
14:31:27
398
571.000
14:30:17
645
571.000
14:30:17
1050
570.000
14:29:15
825
570.400
14:27:21
911
571.200
14:26:35
917
571.400
14:26:35
1006
571.600
14:25:41
753
571.400
14:23:54
817
571.400
14:23:54
222
571.000
14:23:12
236
571.000
14:23:12
100
571.000
14:22:28
875
570.800
14:21:26
54
570.800
14:19:25
948
570.800
14:18:54
236
571.200
14:18:02
800
571.200
14:18:02
596
571.200
14:18:02
932
571.200
14:18:02
1225
571.200
14:18:02
760
571.000
14:12:12
468
570.600
14:08:51
711
570.600
14:08:51
825
570.800
14:08:15
369
570.800
14:07:15
518
570.800
14:07:15
99
570.800
14:07:05
865
570.400
14:03:40
861
570.400
14:01:49
855
570.600
14:00:25
910
571.000
14:00:05
888
571.600
13:57:01
797
571.000
13:56:09
843
571.000
13:56:09
1193
571.200
13:53:21
473
571.400
13:53:21
358
571.400
13:53:21
35
571.200
13:52:02
852
571.800
13:49:55
804
572.200
13:49:45
797
572.400
13:49:45
961
572.000
13:47:10
90
572.400
13:45:05
651
572.400
13:45:05
802
572.600
13:42:37
1046
573.000
13:42:37
898
573.200
13:42:33
773
572.600
13:38:16
851
572.800
13:36:35
815
572.800
13:36:17
843
572.800
13:36:17
911
572.600
13:35:25
35
572.600
13:35:25
857
572.600
13:33:06
791
572.600
13:33:06
1241
572.400
13:31:57
815
572.600
13:31:44
852
572.000
13:30:00
1184
572.200
13:29:08
843
571.800
13:25:08
832
573.400
13:23:24
906
572.400
13:23:05
795
572.600
13:20:01
700
572.800
13:20:00
1096
572.800
13:20:00
903
571.600
13:14:58
843
571.600
13:13:29
897
570.200
13:10:40
863
570.600
13:10:06
906
570.600
13:09:06
927
570.400
13:07:31
927
570.200
13:04:48
458
570.600
13:04:35
98
570.600
13:04:35
39
570.600
13:04:35
1127
570.600
13:01:35
750
570.800
13:01:35
700
570.200
13:00:08
382
569.400
12:55:55
241
569.400
12:55:55
32
569.400
12:55:55
264
569.400
12:55:55
795
569.600
12:55:45
883
569.400
12:52:09
868
569.600
12:51:45
910
569.400
12:50:21
928
569.400
12:48:02
880
569.000
12:43:15
974
569.200
12:43:15
888
569.200
12:42:56
780
569.200
12:41:03
906
568.600
12:39:09
178
568.400
12:37:11
414
568.800
12:37:00
369
568.800
12:37:00
783
569.000
12:37:00
22
569.000
12:37:00
96
569.000
12:37:00
775
569.800
12:33:13
504
570.000
12:32:25
316
570.000
12:32:25
911
571.600
12:29:02
877
571.400
12:28:16
751
571.600
12:26:21
845
572.600
12:24:08
902
572.800
12:23:48
910
572.800
12:20:48
841
573.200
12:19:56
926
573.000
12:17:50
473
573.000
12:16:26
272
573.000
12:16:26
862
573.000
12:12:55
154
573.200
12:12:35
698
573.200
12:12:35
28
573.200
12:12:35
66
572.800
12:09:34
236
572.800
12:09:34
700
572.800
12:09:34
856
572.800
12:09:34
770
572.600
12:08:08
68
572.600
12:08:08
37
572.400
12:06:55
414
572.600
12:06:08
1148
572.600
12:06:08
747
571.400
12:00:57
817
572.000
11:59:40
782
572.000
11:57:50
954
572.200
11:57:14
817
572.600
11:56:37
898
572.800
11:55:08
923
572.800
11:52:49
756
572.800
11:48:52
785
573.000
11:46:12
1123
573.200
11:46:12
311
573.000
11:45:08
473
573.000
11:45:08
912
573.000
11:41:45
893
572.800
11:39:15
926
572.200
11:36:57
581
571.400
11:32:30
274
571.400
11:32:30
782
572.000
11:29:38
979
572.200
11:29:37
2
572.000
11:28:16
962
572.000
11:28:16
919
572.000
11:25:25
255
572.200
11:24:15
642
572.200
11:24:15
582
572.400
11:22:48
188
572.400
11:22:48
905
572.400
11:18:48
827
572.600
11:18:18
941
573.000
11:15:18
1807
573.200
11:15:11
19
573.200
11:15:09
281
572.400
11:08:46
492
572.400
11:08:46
762
572.200
11:07:19
930
571.600
11:05:54
688
571.800
11:04:15
206
571.800
11:04:15
997
572.000
11:03:13
864
572.200
11:02:32
891
570.600
10:57:14
879
570.800
10:57:13
770
570.800
10:56:35
903
571.000
10:55:24
820
571.000
10:54:20
700
570.600
10:52:26
188
570.600
10:52:15
246
570.400
10:47:33
580
570.400
10:47:33
280
570.400
10:47:33
397
570.400
10:47:33
778
570.400
10:47:33
854
571.000
10:42:49
1071
571.000
10:42:49
882
571.200
10:41:50
925
571.000
10:38:59
477
570.600
10:36:15
296
570.600
10:36:15
146
570.600
10:36:15
46
570.600
10:34:19
580
570.600
10:34:19
290
570.600
10:34:19
140
570.600
10:34:19
834
571.600
10:32:47
900
572.200
10:31:19
893
573.000
10:29:21
1038
573.200
10:27:50
750
573.400
10:27:45
781
573.600
10:26:00
919
573.400
10:23:44
762
573.400
10:23:39
323
573.400
10:23:39
820
571.600
10:20:01
745
571.000
10:19:02
1921
571.000
10:19:02
1071
570.600
10:17:16
876
570.800
10:16:30
1033
570.600
10:16:03
880
570.600
10:14:47
370
570.400
10:10:50
489
570.400
10:10:50
839
570.800
10:10:27
786
570.000
10:08:40
756
570.600
10:06:25
786
569.600
10:04:51
850
570.200
10:03:12
927
570.400
10:03:12
822
570.600
10:01:52
815
570.600
09:58:52
768
571.200
09:58:14
814
571.400
09:55:58
854
573.000
09:54:19
840
573.000
09:53:32
364
572.800
09:52:35
601
572.800
09:52:35
99
572.200
09:51:59
700
572.200
09:51:59
994
572.200
09:51:27
991
572.400
09:49:51
245
572.400
09:48:23
587
572.400
09:48:23
705
572.600
09:46:44
901
571.800
09:45:32
876
572.200
09:44:59
667
570.800
09:44:05
224
570.800
09:44:05
1095
570.600
09:41:56
841
570.000
09:40:20
111
569.200
09:37:47
809
569.200
09:37:47
834
569.600
09:37:29
816
569.400
09:35:26
462
568.200
09:33:24
406
568.200
09:33:24
776
568.400
09:32:26
849
569.800
09:31:06
776
570.200
09:30:00
899
570.000
09:29:38
954
569.800
09:29:20
73
569.800
09:29:20
770
569.600
09:25:23
875
569.800
09:25:06
1050
569.400
09:24:02
885
569.000
09:23:10
924
567.200
09:20:00
1252
567.600
09:19:38
71
567.600
09:19:38
819
567.600
09:19:38
343
565.000
09:13:45
446
565.000
09:13:45
147
564.200
09:11:34
397
564.200
09:11:34
285
564.200
09:11:34
921
564.800
09:10:21
823
565.000
09:09:00
777
565.000
09:07:19
793
564.800
09:07:12
831
565.600
09:05:22
764
565.600
09:04:37
772
565.400
09:03:52
862
563.600
09:00:34
43
564.400
08:59:23
799
564.400
08:59:23
884
565.200
08:57:39
750
564.800
08:57:11
833
564.600
08:55:11
835
564.600
08:53:58
779
566.400
08:51:51
450
566.400
08:51:27
853
565.400
08:50:12
805
566.000
08:49:05
883
567.000
08:48:03
59
567.800
08:46:52
78
567.800
08:46:52
690
567.800
08:46:52
790
567.800
08:45:18
400
568.200
08:44:20
894
570.000
08:43:40
879
568.200
08:41:09
|
922
568.200
08:39:23
833
568.000
08:38:37
913
564.800
08:36:53
584
566.800
08:34:49
284
566.800
08:34:49
817
568.600
08:33:31
840
569.800
08:33:20
860
570.000
08:32:59
787
569.600
08:30:00
916
570.200
08:30:00
776
569.400
08:27:01
1137
570.200
08:26:58
821
569.200
08:25:22
811
569.200
08:23:38
775
569.600
08:23:31
892
570.200
08:20:18
318
570.600
08:19:19
441
570.600
08:19:19
764
570.800
08:19:09
858
569.200
08:16:33
781
568.600
08:15:44
308
569.200
08:14:08
591
569.200
08:14:08
904
569.000
08:14:08
893
566.800
08:12:54
816
566.600
08:11:25
866
566.000
08:11:00
882
563.800
08:09:17
829
562.800
08:09:05
883
564.400
08:08:00
149
565.200
08:07:53
948
565.200
08:07:53
376
565.800
08:07:15
395
565.800
08:07:15
790
565.200
08:05:45
301
565.200
08:05:45
521
565.200
08:04:10
282
565.200
08:04:10
1145
565.800
08:03:51
746
566.800
08:03:51
1064
567.000
08:03:51
837
567.000
08:01:37
819
565.800
08:00:40
818
566.200
08:00:40
1187
566.600
08:00:40