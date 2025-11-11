Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.11.25 | 14:29
6,450 Euro
-1,53 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,60018:12
6,5506,60018:27
PR Newswire
11.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 350,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.153p. The highest price paid per share was 575.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 562.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0455% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 539,482,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 768,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

678

572.600

16:13:31

888

572.800

16:13:05

99

572.800

16:12:35

830

572.800

16:12:34

12

572.800

16:11:47

662

572.800

16:11:47

251

572.800

16:11:47

930

573.200

16:11:15

142

573.000

16:11:03

276

573.000

16:11:03

23

573.000

16:11:02

401

573.000

16:11:02

10

572.800

16:09:53

824

572.800

16:09:53

662

572.600

16:09:39

284

572.400

16:09:20

352

572.400

16:09:16

470

572.400

16:08:54

366

572.400

16:08:54

33

572.400

16:08:54

202

572.400

16:07:54

276

572.400

16:07:52

442

572.400

16:07:52

793

572.600

16:07:52

825

572.800

16:07:10

86

573.000

16:06:10

808

573.000

16:06:10

813

573.200

16:05:30

849

573.400

16:05:29

251

573.000

16:05:09

585

573.000

16:05:09

554

573.200

16:04:24

289

573.200

16:04:24

252

573.400

16:03:52

596

573.400

16:03:52

896

573.600

16:03:16

923

573.800

16:02:52

275

574.000

16:01:30

645

574.000

16:01:30

785

574.000

16:01:30

921

574.000

16:01:30

763

574.400

16:00:00

745

574.600

16:00:00

795

574.800

15:58:47

795

575.000

15:58:29

894

574.200

15:57:55

763

574.400

15:57:03

248

574.200

15:55:41

645

574.200

15:55:41

858

574.400

15:55:17

841

574.800

15:55:05

188

574.600

15:54:19

302

574.600

15:54:19

368

574.600

15:54:17

802

574.600

15:54:17

1111

574.600

15:54:17

840

574.600

15:54:17

1133

573.400

15:50:28

974

573.600

15:49:18

139

573.800

15:49:09

645

573.800

15:49:09

435

573.800

15:49:09

822

573.400

15:47:37

893

573.200

15:47:10

855

572.600

15:45:12

463

572.800

15:44:54

283

572.800

15:44:54

78

572.600

15:44:28

1089

572.600

15:44:28

920

573.000

15:42:23

56

573.400

15:42:08

224

573.400

15:42:08

326

573.400

15:42:08

1341

573.400

15:42:07

29

573.400

15:40:07

645

573.400

15:40:07

110

573.400

15:40:07

854

573.400

15:39:45

900

573.600

15:38:29

46

573.800

15:38:29

832

573.800

15:38:29

400

573.400

15:37:04

480

573.400

15:37:04

756

573.600

15:37:03

96

573.600

15:37:03

61

573.600

15:37:03

846

573.200

15:36:01

953

573.400

15:35:40

900

573.800

15:33:40

1234

574.200

15:33:19

144

574.400

15:33:05

642

574.400

15:33:05

844

574.200

15:32:08

131

573.200

15:30:53

306

573.200

15:30:53

126

573.200

15:30:41

295

573.200

15:30:41

58

573.200

15:30:41

834

574.400

15:29:02

887

575.200

15:28:21

886

574.600

15:27:48

128

574.800

15:27:48

791

574.800

15:27:48

119

572.200

15:26:35

645

572.200

15:26:35

2

572.200

15:26:35

794

572.600

15:25:20

1080

573.200

15:24:32

101

573.200

15:24:32

148

573.400

15:24:32

1066

573.400

15:24:32

904

573.200

15:22:49

750

573.200

15:22:49

53

572.800

15:21:45

158

572.800

15:21:45

664

572.800

15:21:45

872

572.800

15:20:45

277

572.800

15:20:45

910

572.800

15:19:55

843

572.400

15:18:35

759

572.600

15:18:09

446

572.600

15:18:09

1

572.600

15:18:08

899

572.600

15:15:20

125

572.800

15:15:04

694

572.800

15:15:04

800

573.000

15:15:04

117

573.000

15:14:04

187

573.000

15:14:04

624

573.000

15:14:04

105

573.200

15:13:42

1083

573.200

15:13:42

645

573.200

15:12:42

192

573.200

15:12:10

1131

573.200

15:12:10

801

573.000

15:09:50

782

573.000

15:09:50

700

573.200

15:08:58

93

573.200

15:08:45

876

573.200

15:08:20

921

573.400

15:08:13

700

572.000

15:06:37

1034

572.000

15:06:37

277

572.000

15:06:37

151

572.000

15:05:06

151

572.000

15:05:06

808

571.400

15:04:16

809

571.600

15:04:15

855

571.800

15:04:15

772

571.800

15:03:27

645

572.000

15:02:49

239

572.000

15:02:49

327

571.600

15:02:43

223

571.600

15:02:43

860

571.600

15:02:43

252

571.600

15:01:47

28

570.800

15:01:05

271

570.800

15:01:05

645

570.800

15:01:05

900

571.000

15:00:50

774

571.200

15:00:25

1

571.200

15:00:25

2

571.200

15:00:25

467

571.200

14:59:06

431

571.200

14:59:06

770

571.200

14:58:43

772

571.200

14:58:43

567

570.400

14:57:25

453

570.400

14:57:25

251

570.800

14:55:35

498

570.800

14:55:35

1124

571.200

14:55:14

942

571.400

14:54:11

330

571.400

14:54:11

1219

571.600

14:54:11

78

571.400

14:53:03

1124

571.400

14:53:03

867

571.400

14:52:03

649

571.400

14:50:51

539

571.400

14:50:51

358

571.800

14:50:08

219

571.800

14:50:08

645

571.800

14:50:08

611

571.600

14:48:52

248

571.600

14:48:52

458

571.600

14:46:49

723

571.600

14:46:49

770

571.800

14:46:49

252

571.800

14:46:49

793

571.800

14:46:05

2443

571.800

14:45:49

98

571.600

14:45:11

505

571.200

14:41:44

239

571.200

14:41:39

1005

571.400

14:41:36

872

571.800

14:41:13

251

571.800

14:41:13

846

572.000

14:40:23

323

572.000

14:40:23

258

572.000

14:39:24

292

572.000

14:39:24

254

572.000

14:39:24

927

571.800

14:38:12

645

572.000

14:36:44

131

572.000

14:36:44

246

572.000

14:36:44

682

572.000

14:36:44

146

572.000

14:36:44

843

571.800

14:36:00

783

571.800

14:35:53

1238

571.600

14:34:12

903

571.200

14:32:25

885

571.600

14:32:00

516

571.600

14:32:00

220

571.600

14:32:00

220

571.600

14:31:58

728

571.400

14:31:27

310

571.400

14:31:27

398

571.000

14:30:17

645

571.000

14:30:17

1050

570.000

14:29:15

825

570.400

14:27:21

911

571.200

14:26:35

917

571.400

14:26:35

1006

571.600

14:25:41

753

571.400

14:23:54

817

571.400

14:23:54

222

571.000

14:23:12

236

571.000

14:23:12

100

571.000

14:22:28

875

570.800

14:21:26

54

570.800

14:19:25

948

570.800

14:18:54

236

571.200

14:18:02

800

571.200

14:18:02

596

571.200

14:18:02

932

571.200

14:18:02

1225

571.200

14:18:02

760

571.000

14:12:12

468

570.600

14:08:51

711

570.600

14:08:51

825

570.800

14:08:15

369

570.800

14:07:15

518

570.800

14:07:15

99

570.800

14:07:05

865

570.400

14:03:40

861

570.400

14:01:49

855

570.600

14:00:25

910

571.000

14:00:05

888

571.600

13:57:01

797

571.000

13:56:09

843

571.000

13:56:09

1193

571.200

13:53:21

473

571.400

13:53:21

358

571.400

13:53:21

35

571.200

13:52:02

852

571.800

13:49:55

804

572.200

13:49:45

797

572.400

13:49:45

961

572.000

13:47:10

90

572.400

13:45:05

651

572.400

13:45:05

802

572.600

13:42:37

1046

573.000

13:42:37

898

573.200

13:42:33

773

572.600

13:38:16

851

572.800

13:36:35

815

572.800

13:36:17

843

572.800

13:36:17

911

572.600

13:35:25

35

572.600

13:35:25

857

572.600

13:33:06

791

572.600

13:33:06

1241

572.400

13:31:57

815

572.600

13:31:44

852

572.000

13:30:00

1184

572.200

13:29:08

843

571.800

13:25:08

832

573.400

13:23:24

906

572.400

13:23:05

795

572.600

13:20:01

700

572.800

13:20:00

1096

572.800

13:20:00

903

571.600

13:14:58

843

571.600

13:13:29

897

570.200

13:10:40

863

570.600

13:10:06

906

570.600

13:09:06

927

570.400

13:07:31

927

570.200

13:04:48

458

570.600

13:04:35

98

570.600

13:04:35

39

570.600

13:04:35

1127

570.600

13:01:35

750

570.800

13:01:35

700

570.200

13:00:08

382

569.400

12:55:55

241

569.400

12:55:55

32

569.400

12:55:55

264

569.400

12:55:55

795

569.600

12:55:45

883

569.400

12:52:09

868

569.600

12:51:45

910

569.400

12:50:21

928

569.400

12:48:02

880

569.000

12:43:15

974

569.200

12:43:15

888

569.200

12:42:56

780

569.200

12:41:03

906

568.600

12:39:09

178

568.400

12:37:11

414

568.800

12:37:00

369

568.800

12:37:00

783

569.000

12:37:00

22

569.000

12:37:00

96

569.000

12:37:00

775

569.800

12:33:13

504

570.000

12:32:25

316

570.000

12:32:25

911

571.600

12:29:02

877

571.400

12:28:16

751

571.600

12:26:21

845

572.600

12:24:08

902

572.800

12:23:48

910

572.800

12:20:48

841

573.200

12:19:56

926

573.000

12:17:50

473

573.000

12:16:26

272

573.000

12:16:26

862

573.000

12:12:55

154

573.200

12:12:35

698

573.200

12:12:35

28

573.200

12:12:35

66

572.800

12:09:34

236

572.800

12:09:34

700

572.800

12:09:34

856

572.800

12:09:34

770

572.600

12:08:08

68

572.600

12:08:08

37

572.400

12:06:55

414

572.600

12:06:08

1148

572.600

12:06:08

747

571.400

12:00:57

817

572.000

11:59:40

782

572.000

11:57:50

954

572.200

11:57:14

817

572.600

11:56:37

898

572.800

11:55:08

923

572.800

11:52:49

756

572.800

11:48:52

785

573.000

11:46:12

1123

573.200

11:46:12

311

573.000

11:45:08

473

573.000

11:45:08

912

573.000

11:41:45

893

572.800

11:39:15

926

572.200

11:36:57

581

571.400

11:32:30

274

571.400

11:32:30

782

572.000

11:29:38

979

572.200

11:29:37

2

572.000

11:28:16

962

572.000

11:28:16

919

572.000

11:25:25

255

572.200

11:24:15

642

572.200

11:24:15

582

572.400

11:22:48

188

572.400

11:22:48

905

572.400

11:18:48

827

572.600

11:18:18

941

573.000

11:15:18

1807

573.200

11:15:11

19

573.200

11:15:09

281

572.400

11:08:46

492

572.400

11:08:46

762

572.200

11:07:19

930

571.600

11:05:54

688

571.800

11:04:15

206

571.800

11:04:15

997

572.000

11:03:13

864

572.200

11:02:32

891

570.600

10:57:14

879

570.800

10:57:13

770

570.800

10:56:35

903

571.000

10:55:24

820

571.000

10:54:20

700

570.600

10:52:26

188

570.600

10:52:15

246

570.400

10:47:33

580

570.400

10:47:33

280

570.400

10:47:33

397

570.400

10:47:33

778

570.400

10:47:33

854

571.000

10:42:49

1071

571.000

10:42:49

882

571.200

10:41:50

925

571.000

10:38:59

477

570.600

10:36:15

296

570.600

10:36:15

146

570.600

10:36:15

46

570.600

10:34:19

580

570.600

10:34:19

290

570.600

10:34:19

140

570.600

10:34:19

834

571.600

10:32:47

900

572.200

10:31:19

893

573.000

10:29:21

1038

573.200

10:27:50

750

573.400

10:27:45

781

573.600

10:26:00

919

573.400

10:23:44

762

573.400

10:23:39

323

573.400

10:23:39

820

571.600

10:20:01

745

571.000

10:19:02

1921

571.000

10:19:02

1071

570.600

10:17:16

876

570.800

10:16:30

1033

570.600

10:16:03

880

570.600

10:14:47

370

570.400

10:10:50

489

570.400

10:10:50

839

570.800

10:10:27

786

570.000

10:08:40

756

570.600

10:06:25

786

569.600

10:04:51

850

570.200

10:03:12

927

570.400

10:03:12

822

570.600

10:01:52

815

570.600

09:58:52

768

571.200

09:58:14

814

571.400

09:55:58

854

573.000

09:54:19

840

573.000

09:53:32

364

572.800

09:52:35

601

572.800

09:52:35

99

572.200

09:51:59

700

572.200

09:51:59

994

572.200

09:51:27

991

572.400

09:49:51

245

572.400

09:48:23

587

572.400

09:48:23

705

572.600

09:46:44

901

571.800

09:45:32

876

572.200

09:44:59

667

570.800

09:44:05

224

570.800

09:44:05

1095

570.600

09:41:56

841

570.000

09:40:20

111

569.200

09:37:47

809

569.200

09:37:47

834

569.600

09:37:29

816

569.400

09:35:26

462

568.200

09:33:24

406

568.200

09:33:24

776

568.400

09:32:26

849

569.800

09:31:06

776

570.200

09:30:00

899

570.000

09:29:38

954

569.800

09:29:20

73

569.800

09:29:20

770

569.600

09:25:23

875

569.800

09:25:06

1050

569.400

09:24:02

885

569.000

09:23:10

924

567.200

09:20:00

1252

567.600

09:19:38

71

567.600

09:19:38

819

567.600

09:19:38

343

565.000

09:13:45

446

565.000

09:13:45

147

564.200

09:11:34

397

564.200

09:11:34

285

564.200

09:11:34

921

564.800

09:10:21

823

565.000

09:09:00

777

565.000

09:07:19

793

564.800

09:07:12

831

565.600

09:05:22

764

565.600

09:04:37

772

565.400

09:03:52

862

563.600

09:00:34

43

564.400

08:59:23

799

564.400

08:59:23

884

565.200

08:57:39

750

564.800

08:57:11

833

564.600

08:55:11

835

564.600

08:53:58

779

566.400

08:51:51

450

566.400

08:51:27

853

565.400

08:50:12

805

566.000

08:49:05

883

567.000

08:48:03

59

567.800

08:46:52

78

567.800

08:46:52

690

567.800

08:46:52

790

567.800

08:45:18

400

568.200

08:44:20

894

570.000

08:43:40

879

568.200

08:41:09

922

568.200

08:39:23

833

568.000

08:38:37

913

564.800

08:36:53

584

566.800

08:34:49

284

566.800

08:34:49

817

568.600

08:33:31

840

569.800

08:33:20

860

570.000

08:32:59

787

569.600

08:30:00

916

570.200

08:30:00

776

569.400

08:27:01

1137

570.200

08:26:58

821

569.200

08:25:22

811

569.200

08:23:38

775

569.600

08:23:31

892

570.200

08:20:18

318

570.600

08:19:19

441

570.600

08:19:19

764

570.800

08:19:09

858

569.200

08:16:33

781

568.600

08:15:44

308

569.200

08:14:08

591

569.200

08:14:08

904

569.000

08:14:08

893

566.800

08:12:54

816

566.600

08:11:25

866

566.000

08:11:00

882

563.800

08:09:17

829

562.800

08:09:05

883

564.400

08:08:00

149

565.200

08:07:53

948

565.200

08:07:53

376

565.800

08:07:15

395

565.800

08:07:15

790

565.200

08:05:45

301

565.200

08:05:45

521

565.200

08:04:10

282

565.200

08:04:10

1145

565.800

08:03:51

746

566.800

08:03:51

1064

567.000

08:03:51

837

567.000

08:01:37

819

565.800

08:00:40

818

566.200

08:00:40

1187

566.600

08:00:40


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.