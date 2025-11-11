Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Christian Luiga, Chief Financial Officer, plans to present at the 2025 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Mr. Luiga is scheduled to appear at 9:00 a.m. Central European Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market-continuing to shape the future of audio.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 713 million users, including 281 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

