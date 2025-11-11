

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new global study shows that more people than ever are living with reduced kidney function.



The research, led by scientists from NYU Langone Health, the University of Glasgow, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, looked at how chronic kidney disease or CKD is spreading globally.



The disease develops when the kidneys slowly lose their ability to filter waste and extra fluid from the blood. In its early stages, symptoms may not appear, but advanced cases can cause kidney failure, often requiring dialysis or a transplant.



The analysis drew on 2,230 studies and national health datasets from 133 countries. In addition to death rates, the researchers also measured the level of disability caused by the disease.



Most people in the study had early-stage kidney disease, which doctors say can often be managed with medication and healthy lifestyle changes before it progresses to kidney failure.



The number of people affected has more than doubled, from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023, making CKD one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide for the first time.



'Our work shows that chronic kidney disease is common, deadly, and getting worse as a major public health issue,' said study co-senior author Josef Coresh, director of NYU Langone's Optimal Aging Institute.



'These findings support efforts to recognize the condition alongside cancer, heart disease, and mental health concerns as a major priority for policymakers around the world.'



The researchers found that about 14 percent of adults worldwide now have CKD, and around 1.5 million people died from it in 2023, a rise of more than 6 percent since 1993.



Study co-lead author Morgan Grams wrote, 'Our report underscores the need for more urine testing to catch it early and the need to ensure that patients can afford and access therapy once they are diagnosed.'



