Biz Ventures: Galaxi Brands Announces Strategic Partnership with Otaku Cash to Launch Celebrity-Driven Visa Debit Card Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Galaxi Brands, a next-generation marketplace empowering celebrities, athletes, artists, and influencers to create, launch, and scale their own consumer products, today announced a strategic partnership with Otaku Cash, an innovative fintech platform backed by Visa. This collaboration will introduce a groundbreaking new way for talent to monetize, engage, and activate their fan communities through branded Visa debit cards.

Through this partnership, talent will be able to launch their own customizable debit cards, enabling fans to directly support their favorite public figures while receiving exclusive perks, access, rewards, and digital membership benefits. Powered by Otaku Cash's secure financial infrastructure and Visa partnership, these branded cards allow creators to expand beyond traditional merchandise or digital content revenue models-unlocking a scalable, recurring ecosystem driven by real fan participation.

As part of this rollout, Von Dutch Food & Beverage will launch the first official branded debit card under the partnership.

"This is the future of fandom," said a spokesperson for Galaxi Brands. "Creators and lifestyle brands have loyal audiences who want to connect more deeply. By pairing Otaku Cash's Visa-backed financial technology with the Galaxi Brands marketplace, talent can now build community-driven commerce models where everyone participates in the culture-not just the product."

Otaku Cash's platform enables secure card issuance, rewards infrastructure, payment rails, and digital wallet functionality. Fans can load funds, make everyday purchases, and gain perks tied directly to the talent's universe-bridging lifestyle, digital identity, and real-world commerce.

"We're excited to partner with Galaxi Brands to bring authentic creator ownership into the financial layer of the fan economy," said Otaku Cash in a joint statement. "This changes how talent builds brand value, how fans show support, and how culture moves."

The first cards will begin rolling out in Q2 2026 alongside product launches across the Galaxi Brands ecosystem.

About Galaxi Brands

Galaxi Brands is a full-service marketplace platform enabling celebrities, athletes, influencers, and high-visibility creatives to develop their own consumer product lines-specializing in beverages, lifestyle goods, luxury collaborations, and culture-driven commerce. Galaxi Brands provides end-to-end support including product ideation, formulation, sourcing, licensing, distribution, marketing, brand IP, and retail activation.

Galaxi Brands is a subsidiary of Biz Ventures, a diversified holding company focused on developing, funding, and scaling next-generation consumer, technology, and entertainment ventures that merge innovation with cultural influence. Biz Ventures provides strategic infrastructure, capital, and executive oversight to its portfolio companies to accelerate growth and long-term value creation.

About Otaku Cash

Otaku Cash (otakucash.com) is a fintech platform bridging culture and financial empowerment, enabling influencers, creators, and communities to launch Visa-backed prepaid debit cards with exclusive digital membership utilities. Built for the modern fan economy, Otaku Cash allows talent to offer real-world value, access, and engagement through unified financial and cultural participation.

